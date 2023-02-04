Exploring the taste of India  

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Jamshi Muhammed grew up pampered with homely foods by his grandparents since childhood. And growing up, he was always curious about other cuisines that he never got to taste and only heard about.

It’s his love for food that made him travel to Mangalore to study for graduation. The 21-year-old is now one of the most popular young food vloggers in the Malabar region and concluded his first national food tour of 27 days.

“My goal is to become a pilot as I am a graduate in aviation and hospitality management. The profession allows me to travel across the world and explore various cuisines. It is a big dream of a boy raised by his single mother and grandparents. When other children of my age enjoyed eat-outs with their parents, I stayed home. Now, I will do it myself,” says Jamshi, who has more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram.

For Jamshi, the food tour opened doors to many cultures. He travelled to the beaches and hills of Goa, the historic streets of Delhi, the busy lanes of Mumbai, the deserts of Rajasthan, the land of nawabs Uttar Pradesh and the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir.

“Every place’s culture is linked with its cuisine. Kashmir was my dream destination and I got to taste the Wazwan, which is filled with varieties of flavoured dishes. Another must-try menu was their winter breakfast thali, ‘Harissa’ which is available from 6 am to 8 am and is a mix of less spicy delicacies. Kashmir’s famous street food, Tuji, a barbecue dish is another favourite of mine,” says Jamshi.

The young foodie is in love with Rajasthan’s lassi that he got from a 90-year-old shop in Jaipur. He also took the time to create a food spot guide for Bengaluru and Delhi. “In Bengaluru, it’s rare to find tasty beef dish spots. So I found some and created a video. In Delhi, I documented student pocket-friendly eateries.”

Though he loves European and Turkish delicacies, his favourites are pazham pori and beef combo and vegetarian meals. “I have grown up eating non-vegetarian dishes. That made me a fan of the traditional Kerala sadya, especially from Thiruvananthapuram.”

The vlogger has a piece of advice for fellow food lovers. “Never take meat and fish dishes together, it may create gut issues.” The foodie is all set to take his exploration to the streets of Hyderabad and then he is off to his debut international food trip to Dubai.

@platesoffflavour

