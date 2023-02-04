Home Cities Kochi

Palakkad native stabbed to death inside Ambedkar Stadium, Police launch probe

Police are checking CCTV footage from the area.

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi on Friday woke up to another murder news. A Palakkad native was found stabbed to death inside Ambedkar Stadium near Ernakulam bus stand.

The deceased is Santhosh, 41, hailing from Kollengode, who works as a staff at a city hotel. Ernakulam Central Police registered a case and started a probe into the incident.

“Autorickshaw drivers reported the matter. They found him lying in a pool of blood inside the stadium. It was learnt that the deceased was stabbed in the abdomen using a sharp object. The body was shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital,” a police official said.

Police are checking CCTV footage from the area. The mobile phone tower location and call data details will also be looked at. “We are also questioning sex workers and transgender people who frequent the area. Even though the stadium’s gate is closed, people get it through other openings or jumping the boundary wall,” an officer said.

The area around Ambedkar Stadium in infamous for anti-social activities, especially during the night. In August last year, a youth was killed following a clash between two gangs. In 2021, a man was killed following a verbal disagreement.

