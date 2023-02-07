Experiments of  a whizzy kid

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Riding a bicycle without its pedal seems unimaginable, right? What if there’s a soft pad in place of the pedal? You bend your knees and place them on the pad, your foot goes on a rod fixed in the back, now just lean forward. The bicycle will move without you putting any pressure at least for a good 2km! Sounds a bit whacky, doesn’t it?

Well, this is a gravity bicycle created by 19-year-old Dennis C Davis. The youngster has been doing out-of-the-box experiments and introducing unique inventions since childhood. He used to break all his toys into pieces and try to understand the mini-motor inside, attach it to a battery and stare at it turning away. That’s how it all started.

“I make items that aren’t seen in our country much. Some experiments are completely new, and some are common abroad. I like bringing such foreign innovations to our people. Also, the detailed making process shown on my YouTube channel (@denni_the_maker) can help anyone make their own model. I even provide details about where to source even the smallest of the components,” says Dennis, who hails from Adatt, a village in Thrissur.

Of all his innovations, the gravity bike has a separate fan base. Gravity biking is a sport that involves riding specially developed bicycles down steep roads at high speeds. “The power and speed are what piqued my interest. To help me with my work, I have a team of five members, and it took us six months to plan. Finally, the making took almost two weeks,” says Dennis.

He took apart an old bicycle’s parts and used mild steel material to create the low-budget gravity one. The curve on the side is made using a galvanised iron pipe. He used 20-inch tyres and provided a single break. “Our body weight helps move the front tyre forward. The speed increases when the road is steep,” explains Dennis.

However, this is one of his riskiest inventions so far. “This is solely meant for adventure. Children should not try to ride a gravity bicycle. Wearing safety gear while riding would guarantee extra care,” says Dennis.

The beginning

Dennis’s tryst with inventions began when he was 10. That’s when he made a grinder with four jars. It can grind four different items in one go and be controlled remotely. From there, his experimentations expanded in scope. He also found a method to measure the water level in a tank. The underwater drone is another low-cost innovation by Dennis. At a time when most companies sell expensive nuanced drones, it took him only `200 to complete the making.

“Once a few kids approached me to make something that would be feasible for them too. That’s how underwater drones came to be. The low cost is excluding the camera. Three mini motors, PVC pipes, wire and one 12W battery is all that is required,” explains Dennis.Due to lack of funds, the youngster could make one that would go only 30m down the tank. He says that if more money is available, one can build a drone that can go deeper. “These will help find people who drowned or other valuables.”

After 12th grade, he did a six-month multimedia course. Though he wishes to learn more, his learning disability and lack of finance stop him from pursuing higher studies. According to him, lack of funding is why many of his projects remain unfinished. “There are many engines in my house, but I can’t put them to use due to insufficient funds. I had plans to make a boat to help evacuate people during floods, one that moves even on land. The idea was to move the boat using wind pressure. Even after years, the project hasn’t progressed,” laments Dennis.

Big dreams

The youngster has now left his job to concentrate on innovating. He is doing odd jobs, including cleaning wells, to fund the process. “My family is supportive. My father is a daily labourer and helps me with money,” says Dennis. His recent creation — a recumbent bicycle with three wheels, where one can lay back and ride comfortably, started gaining popularity. “Riding a normal bicycle for hours would cause back pain. So, this is a solution,” says Dennis. However, the young lad has big dreams for his YouTube channel. Once he starts getting funds, he expects to send kits to students every month to create a talking robot. “There are many talented kids, but due to their circumstances, they won’t be able to tap their potential. With a school for such children, I aspire to help them learn what they are good at and capable enough to fetch a job. All we need is an opportunity to fly high,” says Dennis.

