Grains with a bit of heft

KOCHI: Millets, referred to as small grains, are abundant with nutrients. These native grains to India have plenty of varieties, such as bajra, ragi, little millet, foxtail millet, proso millet and barnyard millet.

Millets are widely considered a superfood, packed with essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin C, iron, zinc, potassium and magnesium. They also contain plenty of fibre, making them a great addition to one’s daily diet for improved immunity and protection against lifestyle diseases.

The carbohydrates in millet are appropriate for diabetics patients, as they break down and release glucose into the bloodstream at a slower rate. Additionally, dietary fibres bring down cholesterol levels in the blood.

Individuals who eat millet regularly have a lower chance of experiencing heart-related issues. Constipation and ulcers in the small intestine also occur less frequently. Millet is an ideal diet for fighting obesity and shedding pounds, as it has a high fibre content and a type of starch that digests slowly.

They are also an excellent option for individuals with celiac disease, allergies, and digestive issues since they are gluten-free. This grain is a dietary staple for people with rheumatism due to abundance of calcium and minerals, which help to fortify bones and reduce inflammation.

As the grain is also rich in vitamin B, it helps Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease patients boost brain functions. Moreover, the polyphenol antioxidants found in millets play a role in sustaining brain health by reducing oxidative pressure on it.

For instance, proso and barnyard millet offer nutritional value and are tasty to eat, with no digestive issues associated with their consumption. And pregnant women, nursing mothers, and babies can include small grains in their meals. Millets are also an excellent source of energy, protein, antioxidants, calcium, copper and vitamin B-complex. All these nutrients are essential for preventing anaemia too.

Whole grain foods are a great way to promote good health and assist in treating various chronic conditions. These foods are beneficial for those suffering from diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, cancer, and digestive ailments as they provide nourishment to the body.

As the current era is continually striving for evolution and modernization, instead of insisting that we go back to the traditional food system, it’s important to focus on enhancing the existing food system and exploring what changes can be implemented.

We should think about incorporating all types of grains into our everyday meals and presenting them in a manner that will appeal to the younger generation. Along with being a healthy grain, it is also eco-friendly. It requires less water for cultivation, allowing it to be grown organically. And also, increases both food and agricultural diversity.

The writer is a dietician at S.U.T Hospital, Pattam

