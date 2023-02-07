Kochi Metro second phase work back on track, fuelled by KIIFB funds

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The groundwork for Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL)’s Phase 2 on the Infopark-JLN Stadium stretch has gathered steam with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) allocating funds for land acquisition.

For the last 2-3 months, no major preparatory works could be carried out as they included road widening work. “The fund allocations came at the right time to keep the project on track,” a KMRL official said. The disbursement of compensation to the owners of the land acquired for the road’s widening is ongoing simultaneously with the geotechnical survey, the official added.

The geotechnical survey, which provides recommendations for foundation requirements after testing the physical properties of the soil, is slated to be complete by February-end, according to the official. “About 90% of the land acquisition on the Palarivattom to Infopark stretch has been completed. The remaining work will be completed within six months,” he said.

About 1.714 hectares would be required to construct the nine metro stations in Phase 2. This includes areas in Edapally South, Vazhakkala and Kakkanad. Phase 2 is estimated to cost Rs 1,957 crore. Recently, the French Development Bank decided not to provide a loan for the KMRL Phase 2 project. However, KMRL officials said it had not affected the work as they have shortlisted multiple funding agencies, including foreign agencies, for the same. Details on this will be disclosed after getting the government’s approval.

