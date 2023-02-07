Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro second phase work back on track, fuelled by KIIFB funds

The disbursement of compensation to the owners of the land acquired for the road’s widening is ongoing simultaneously with the geotechnical survey.

Published: 07th February 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

KMRL conducting geotechnical survey as part of its Phase-2 project near Alinchuvadu

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The groundwork for Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL)’s Phase 2 on the Infopark-JLN Stadium stretch has gathered steam with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) allocating funds for land acquisition.

For the last 2-3 months, no major preparatory works could be carried out as they included road widening work. “The fund allocations came at the right time to keep the project on track,” a KMRL official said. The disbursement of compensation to the owners of the land acquired for the road’s widening is ongoing simultaneously with the geotechnical survey, the official added.

The geotechnical survey, which provides recommendations for foundation requirements after testing the physical properties of the soil, is slated to be complete by February-end, according to the official. “About 90% of the land acquisition on the Palarivattom to Infopark stretch has been completed. The remaining work will be completed within six months,” he said.

About 1.714 hectares would be required to construct the nine metro stations in Phase 2. This includes areas in Edapally South, Vazhakkala and Kakkanad. Phase 2 is estimated to cost Rs 1,957 crore. Recently, the French Development Bank decided not to provide a loan for the KMRL Phase 2 project. However, KMRL officials said it had not affected the work as they have shortlisted multiple funding agencies, including foreign agencies, for the same. Details on this will be disclosed after getting the government’s approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail KIIFB
India Matters
Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras High Court. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Advocate Victoria Gowri sworn in as additional judge of Madras HC; SC dismisses petition against her
Journalist Rana Ayyub (Photo | Rana Ayyub Twitter)
PMLA case: SC dismisses plea of journalist Rana Ayyub challenging summons by Ghaziabad court
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
Most Adani group companies rise in morning trade, AEL gains 5 per cent
Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Delhi Government hasn't agreed to provide financial support to RRTS corridors: Hardeep Singh Puri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp