Why a previously unseen commercial complex in Kochi is turning heads  

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A 25-year-old commercial complex at Madhava Pharmacy Junction in Kochi, which had remained unseen these past few decades, is now turning heads, thanks to a new coat of paint and an elaborate artwork that captures the essence of the city.

The complex, which is owned by Seematti Silks and is home to FTV Salon, has Sreejith Menon and Aathira Mohan to thank for the latest transformation. The duo had been hard at work for the past year to turn around the fortunes of this 12,000-sq.ft building in the heart of the city.

“In the late 90s, when this complex came up, people were less inclined to make buildings ‘creative’. A similar fate had befallen this building. Hence, transforming this was no easy task. We had to cover the walls with cement boards before we could begin painting,” says 34-year-old Sreejith, an interior designer who runs a firm in Vytilla. “We started the painting work by November-end, and completed it by the first week of January.”

Sreejith handled the aesthetics, and Aathira brought the colours to life through her designs. “While creating the design, the only thought we had was that it must have elements that immediately say ‘Kochi city’ - like the metro, the sea, fishes, the rainbow bridge at Marine Drive,” says Aathira, who left a corporate job to set up a design firm along with a friend in Bengaluru. A mural and graffiti artist by profession, this is Aathira’s first work in Kochi. Transforming the old building was a terrific adveture, she says.

“Though I’m a mural painter, and my work mostly involves transforming plain, boring walls into colourful, vibrant ones, I have always been terrified of heights,” she adds. “For this project, I had to paint around 6,000sq.ft of wall space, dangling for days on a harness. Though I was initially scared, I conquered my fear and enjoyed the work.”



