Kerala HC concerned over callousness in covering trench

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that it was shocking that the authorities had not covered or filled the trench even ten days after it was dug up.

Published: 08th February 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the incident in which a person died after falling into a trench dug by the Kerala Water Authority(KWA) at Kangarapady in Ernakulam district, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday observed that the indifference and the arrogance of the authorities continued despite the court issuing various orders to fill or cover the trench.

The court observed that the district collector should have taken appropriate action against the authorities for not filling the trench. It had to be ensured that adequate compensation was given to the family of the deceased and appropriate action was taken against the responsible officer, the court noted.

The court orally observed that the Ernakulam district collector had not yet filed a report on the condition of the roads in the district. The court also noted that there were open trenches along the MG Road and wondered what action the collector had taken to get them filled and resurfaced.

