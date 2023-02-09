Brace for impact

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anekha,’ Mahatma Gandhi University’s Youth Festival, began with a colourful procession taken out by various participating colleges from Marine Drive in Kochi to Maharaja’s College men’s hostel ground on Wednesday. The sweat, tears and hard work of the students in the past year will unfold on various stages in Ernakulam.

Though the day began with some hiccups over the unavailability of the Durbar Hall ground, which was set as the main stage earlier, things turned out to be a grand affair thanks to the enthusiasm and excitement of students from 209 colleges from five districts. Over 1 lakh students will be vying for various prizes, including the ‘kalathilakam’ and ‘kalaprathibha’ titles.

“We had to change the main stage from Durbar Hall ground to Maharaja’s College men’s hostel ground after the former became unavailable for us due to some misunderstanding,” says Abhijith K V, member of the media cell of the youth festival. According to him, when the workers reached the ground to set up the stage, they were not allowed to do so.

“The venue had been given to some other party. Though it was allotted to us from February 8 to 12, the work on the stage and other facilities need to be carried out on the previous day itself,” he says.

Over 5,000 students took part in the procession. This is the 10th time that the youth festival is being held in the district. Sreehari, the arts club secretary of Maharaja’s College says, “The fight will be between Thevara Sacred Heart College, St Teresa’s College and us. SH Thevara lifted the trophy last year and we came a close second.”

“Though St Teresa’s College didn’t make it into the rankings last year, they seem to be pumped up. We too have prepared well and will give both the colleges a tough fight,” he says. St Teresa’s College is going full out this year. “We lost out last year. But that is in the past,” said a student. The college came first in the drama event.

Recalling the preparations that led to the win, the student said, “Care was taken to get the costume and make-up perfect. The actor enacting the male character had a wooden board tied tightly on her chest to give the man’s physique. The practice was a rigorous one.”

The preparations were shrouded in high level secrecy. The student said, “We are afraid something might leak out and the other teams might copy it. We don’t want our hard work to go to waste.”

