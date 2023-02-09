Home Cities Kochi

Illegal adoption: Facilitator under scanner

Biological parents, middleman and Tripunithura couple, who were raising the child, are still on the run

Published: 09th February 2023 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2023 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

adoption

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a significant development in the birth certificate forgery case, the police team has identified a person who has played a key role in facilitating the illegal adoption of the child. The Special Investigation Team, under Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Baby P V, is now trying to trace the facilitator who could throw more light on the case.

“According to the statement given by Anoop’s brother, who reported before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) with the child, there is a middleman who played a role in facilitating the illegal handover of the child. The facilitator and the biological parents of the child are from the same music ensemble,” said Circle Inspector Santhosh of Kalamasserry police station.

“The police are collecting more information like documents, reports, and CCTV footage from the Medical College Hospital,” he added. However, the biological parents, the middle man, and the Tripunithura couple who were raising the child are absconding.

“Anilkumar and others who are involved in this case are still absconding. We are trying to trace them. Meanwhile, the absconding couple from Tripunithura has approached the court for bail,” said ACP Baby P V.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the child welfare committee(CWC) K K Shaju said, “The health department and CWC are investigating the case. The District Child Protection Office will advertise in newspapers requesting the parents or relatives of the child to appear before CWC and we will go ahead with further legal actions later.”

