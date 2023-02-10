Let the walls tell stories

sandra rajesh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Traditional Kerala murals are adding character to homes like never before. Seen only in temples or in royal settings, the mural has come a long way, adorning the walls of homes, and intimate living spaces.

“People are shifting their focus from watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings to murals because they have educated themselves in understanding murals,” says Kochi-based architect Achuth Harikumar. “Each mural tells a story from the scripture or the epics. It holds layers of meaning within it.”

Vibrant colours are used for murals, and that could be another reason for their popularity, says Achuth. “When you talk about an interior space that is very minimalistic or a space that is very loud, the mural blends in equally well. The clients that we get now are conscious of what they want their living space to communicate,” he adds.

“Earlier, we had clients come up with basic requirements; but now people are aware of what kind of spaces they want. A mural, many feel, can be a great conversation starter. It is just not for aesthetics, but also is a functional artefact.”

Murals have their origins in the 2nd century BC and it was used to record events and moments in life. It records the activities of the people of the period such as hunting, religious beliefs, and pictures of kings and queens, to mention a few. The word mural originated from the Latin word ‘murus’ which means wall.

In traditional paintings, the preparation of the wall involves three stages, beginning with a mixture of lime and clean sand in a ratio of 1:2. Cotton is used to give a lustrous finish to the wall in the next stage, followed by applying a mixture of quick lime and tender coconut juice. In recent days, paintings are done on easily available canvases.

The main feature that sets murals apart from other forms of paintings is that they stick to the use of ‘panchavarnas’ meaning five basic colours – red, blue, green, yellow and black. The colours red ochre and yellow ochre were obtained from a type of mineral, earth oxide. Blue was obtained from flowers. Green, from the leaves of the plant ‘indigofera’, the colour black was taken from lamp soot. These days, artists also paint murals in acrylic paint. Long natural hair brushes are used by artists as it is flexible.

The colours have their meanings as well. Green is used for characters who are intelligent and pure. Red and yellow are used for characters who hold power and wealth. Black is used to painting demonic figures.

Rajesh T M, a mural artist and teacher from Srishty Art & Music, Kakkanad says, “There has been an increase in the number of students who want to study mural art. It can be sought as a career and pays well.”

People are also increasingly getting murals done on dresses or things, he observes. “Murals of Lord Krishna and Ganapathi are said to be suitable for houses,” says Rajesh. Another artist, Vishnu Vikraman, says people who love traditional art forms always prefer murals.

“Some of them prefer paintings of Siva-Parvati as they are associated with family and love. An artist can employ his creativity too, by depicting current themes, which also makes these works exclusive,” he notes.

KOCHI: Traditional Kerala murals are adding character to homes like never before. Seen only in temples or in royal settings, the mural has come a long way, adorning the walls of homes, and intimate living spaces. “People are shifting their focus from watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings to murals because they have educated themselves in understanding murals,” says Kochi-based architect Achuth Harikumar. “Each mural tells a story from the scripture or the epics. It holds layers of meaning within it.” Vibrant colours are used for murals, and that could be another reason for their popularity, says Achuth. “When you talk about an interior space that is very minimalistic or a space that is very loud, the mural blends in equally well. The clients that we get now are conscious of what they want their living space to communicate,” he adds. “Earlier, we had clients come up with basic requirements; but now people are aware of what kind of spaces they want. A mural, many feel, can be a great conversation starter. It is just not for aesthetics, but also is a functional artefact.” Murals have their origins in the 2nd century BC and it was used to record events and moments in life. It records the activities of the people of the period such as hunting, religious beliefs, and pictures of kings and queens, to mention a few. The word mural originated from the Latin word ‘murus’ which means wall. In traditional paintings, the preparation of the wall involves three stages, beginning with a mixture of lime and clean sand in a ratio of 1:2. Cotton is used to give a lustrous finish to the wall in the next stage, followed by applying a mixture of quick lime and tender coconut juice. In recent days, paintings are done on easily available canvases. The main feature that sets murals apart from other forms of paintings is that they stick to the use of ‘panchavarnas’ meaning five basic colours – red, blue, green, yellow and black. The colours red ochre and yellow ochre were obtained from a type of mineral, earth oxide. Blue was obtained from flowers. Green, from the leaves of the plant ‘indigofera’, the colour black was taken from lamp soot. These days, artists also paint murals in acrylic paint. Long natural hair brushes are used by artists as it is flexible. The colours have their meanings as well. Green is used for characters who are intelligent and pure. Red and yellow are used for characters who hold power and wealth. Black is used to painting demonic figures. Rajesh T M, a mural artist and teacher from Srishty Art & Music, Kakkanad says, “There has been an increase in the number of students who want to study mural art. It can be sought as a career and pays well.” People are also increasingly getting murals done on dresses or things, he observes. “Murals of Lord Krishna and Ganapathi are said to be suitable for houses,” says Rajesh. Another artist, Vishnu Vikraman, says people who love traditional art forms always prefer murals. “Some of them prefer paintings of Siva-Parvati as they are associated with family and love. An artist can employ his creativity too, by depicting current themes, which also makes these works exclusive,” he notes.