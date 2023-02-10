Home Cities Kochi

No tests assigned, MVD’s computerised facility idling since January in Kochi

A retired MVD official said the centre will meet the same fate as that of the driving simulator that was opened at the Kakkanad civil station.

Published: 10th February 2023 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2023 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

vehicle testing station

The vehicle testing station and driving test facility at Puthencruz

By Namitha Benny
Express News Service

KOCHI: The computerised vehicle testing station and driving test facility at Puthencruz is yet to rev up operations, over a month since its launch on January 5, as the motor vehicles department (MVD) has not assigned any tests to the centre.

The computerised station, the ninth in the state and second in Ernakulam, was inaugurated by Transport Minister Antony Raju to provide people with a corruption-free platform for getting a driver’s license. Set up at a cost of Rs 4 crores, it aimed to let the applicants, who are new to driving, learn it in a controlled, virtual environment, instead of having to navigate the city’s hostile roads.

People who run a driving school nearby said driving tests are currently being conducted at Poothotta.
“So far, we haven’t received any notification regarding the change of the driving test centre,” said the owner of a driving school in the area. “What is the point of inaugurating a project if the work on it is not over,” he asked.

A retired MVD official said the centre will meet the same fate as that of the driving simulator that was opened at the Kakkanad civil station. “The success of a project does not lie in launching the project, but how it is executed,” said the official.

When contacted, Tripunithura regional transport officer K R Suresh said technical issues with the software caused the delay in launching the operations at the centre. “We will fix it as soon as possible. Within a few weeks, we will be able to launch the project in a full-fledged manner,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
computerised vehicle testing station driving test facility Puthencruz
India Matters
(Representational image)
Seven die of suffocation in Andhra Pradesh's oil factory
An Odiya man carries his wife's body on his shoulders after she died while travelling in an auto at Chelluru Ring Road, in Vizianagaram. (Photo | PTI)
Odisha man walks kilometres with wife's body on shoulders after her death in Andhra
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise scam: ED arrest media firm owner who managed AAP's Goa campaign
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
MSCI review puts India's Adani shares back in the red

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp