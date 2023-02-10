No tests assigned, MVD’s computerised facility idling since January in Kochi

Namitha Benny By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The computerised vehicle testing station and driving test facility at Puthencruz is yet to rev up operations, over a month since its launch on January 5, as the motor vehicles department (MVD) has not assigned any tests to the centre.

The computerised station, the ninth in the state and second in Ernakulam, was inaugurated by Transport Minister Antony Raju to provide people with a corruption-free platform for getting a driver’s license. Set up at a cost of Rs 4 crores, it aimed to let the applicants, who are new to driving, learn it in a controlled, virtual environment, instead of having to navigate the city’s hostile roads.

People who run a driving school nearby said driving tests are currently being conducted at Poothotta.

“So far, we haven’t received any notification regarding the change of the driving test centre,” said the owner of a driving school in the area. “What is the point of inaugurating a project if the work on it is not over,” he asked.

A retired MVD official said the centre will meet the same fate as that of the driving simulator that was opened at the Kakkanad civil station. “The success of a project does not lie in launching the project, but how it is executed,” said the official.

When contacted, Tripunithura regional transport officer K R Suresh said technical issues with the software caused the delay in launching the operations at the centre. “We will fix it as soon as possible. Within a few weeks, we will be able to launch the project in a full-fledged manner,” he said.

