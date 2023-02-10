Silent musings: Art exhibition by Nirvana Art Gallery in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Nirvana Art Gallery has organised a group art exhibition titled The Silent Expression of Thoughts. The exhibition is curated by artist Sreekanth Nettoor and 10 artists are participating with their works.

“The artists come from different backgrounds and places. And the works are unique, some are abstract, some on nature, and some digital,” says Sreekanth.

State award winners Biji Bhaskar, Dinesh Nakshathra, Sathya A, Asha Nair, Ramachandran Aarsha, Manoj Kumar, Renjith P V, Van Gogh Valath, Shana Gokul and Sudhi Peeply are the artists part of the exhibition.

While Van Gogh explores deep emotions through digital art, Biji’s paintings centre around sedentary village life and nature, and Shana explores different mediums.“All the works here come from a deeply personal space,” he says.

The exhibition will conclude on February 10.

