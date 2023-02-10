Thrills and spills amid haunting hills in Kochi

George Michael By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nestled at an altitude of 3,500ft above sea level, the Urumbikkara hills are a hidden delight for adventure seekers. This trail, located between Kuttikanam and Vagamon, offers one of the most thrilling off-road experiences in Kerala.

The exciting expedition starts from the outskirts of Enthayar village. Travellers should ensure that their vehicles can handle off-roading. If not, jeeps can be hired from Enthayar.

Once on the trail, the journey takes you through the stunning Enthayar-Kootikkal valley, complete with ruins of a former British tea factory, placid streams and a quaint, ancient temple. The breathtaking scenery will leave any nature-lover in awe, especially as one nears the Urumbikkara hilltop viewpoint.

Along the way, the Pappani waterfall tempts you to pause and bask in its beauty, surrounded by black rocks and the sounds of cascading water. The climb is strenuous, but the reward is a 360-degree view of the misty valley below, surrounded by lush greenery and caressed by the gentle breeze. After all that driving, trekking and roaming, one may feel like crashing in a cosy little space. Premium rooms as well as camping options are available nearby.

Well, a trip to Urumbikkara is not just about the off-road experience. There are several nearby attractions, too, such as Vagamon meadows, Murugan Hill, and Madammakkulam Waterfalls for a complete package of natural wonders and spots of cultural significance.

Nearby Attractions

Vagamon meadows: 13 km (Vagamon meadows, also known as Barren Hills or Mottakunnu)

Murugan Mala: 11 km (Murugan Mala is a small hill located on the eastern section of Kurishumala in Vagamon. It’s a must-visit destination, famous for its rock-cut temple dedicated to Lord Murugan. This temple is flocked by devotees from across India.)

Madammakkulam Waterfall:13 km (An amazing picnic spot. Hidden amidst the lofty peaks of Peermedu, this spot has a natural pond under a cascade, wrapped by the lush green forest.)

KOCHI: Nestled at an altitude of 3,500ft above sea level, the Urumbikkara hills are a hidden delight for adventure seekers. This trail, located between Kuttikanam and Vagamon, offers one of the most thrilling off-road experiences in Kerala. The exciting expedition starts from the outskirts of Enthayar village. Travellers should ensure that their vehicles can handle off-roading. If not, jeeps can be hired from Enthayar. Once on the trail, the journey takes you through the stunning Enthayar-Kootikkal valley, complete with ruins of a former British tea factory, placid streams and a quaint, ancient temple. The breathtaking scenery will leave any nature-lover in awe, especially as one nears the Urumbikkara hilltop viewpoint. Along the way, the Pappani waterfall tempts you to pause and bask in its beauty, surrounded by black rocks and the sounds of cascading water. The climb is strenuous, but the reward is a 360-degree view of the misty valley below, surrounded by lush greenery and caressed by the gentle breeze. After all that driving, trekking and roaming, one may feel like crashing in a cosy little space. Premium rooms as well as camping options are available nearby. Well, a trip to Urumbikkara is not just about the off-road experience. There are several nearby attractions, too, such as Vagamon meadows, Murugan Hill, and Madammakkulam Waterfalls for a complete package of natural wonders and spots of cultural significance. Nearby Attractions Vagamon meadows: 13 km (Vagamon meadows, also known as Barren Hills or Mottakunnu)Murugan Mala: 11 km (Murugan Mala is a small hill located on the eastern section of Kurishumala in Vagamon. It’s a must-visit destination, famous for its rock-cut temple dedicated to Lord Murugan. This temple is flocked by devotees from across India.)Madammakkulam Waterfall:13 km (An amazing picnic spot. Hidden amidst the lofty peaks of Peermedu, this spot has a natural pond under a cascade, wrapped by the lush green forest.)