Turning experience, hobby into business ventures

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days when students thought of joining offices or corporate houses at the end of their graduation or post-graduation or even professional courses. Students, today, have a different thought process. Many of them want to make it on their own in this big wide world. They want to carve a niche for themselves.

Two such students from Kochi came first and second in the state finals of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA). The first prize winner N H Arundas, a final-year student at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies in Kochi, is the founder of Stem Systems, and K G Ninan, the second prize winner is a student of St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, and founder of TUF Foods, a cloud kitchen.

A person born and brought up in Perumbalam, an island near Kochi, Arun has been always associated with fisheries activities. “From my childhood, I have been dealing with a lot of fisheries activities and somehow those experiences got me deciding to stick to it,” said the young entrepreneur who has been engaging in fishing and keeping aquariums right from his teenage days. The love this youngster has for everything associated with the fishing industry even played a part when it came to choosing a course for his bachelor’s degree.

“I decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science,” said Arun whose startup aims to develop a comprehensive aquaculture ecosystem linking fishermen, farmers and aquapreneurs. He said, “During my second year in college, I realised that the technical knowledge I gained during my course would be very valuable for the fishing community who still use traditional fish farming methods. The knowledge would help them achieve better quality and quantity in their harvest besides getting them huge profits.”

All this led to the founding of Aquatics in 2019. “The beginning had been very slow. But by the end of 2020, we started getting approached by farmers and also the fishermen community. After that, the growth was exponential. Many of them started following our farming methods. We started installing farms in and around Kerala,” he added.

By May 2022, Arun and his team decided to scale up their business by forming a private limited company called ‘Stem Systems’. Arun lists various things which he plans for in the coming years.

“We aim to empower export-focused Seafood Farms as sea catch has been on a steady decline since 2014. Have a technology to efficiently farm shrimps, fish and oysters, a smartphone app for fish farmers, a framework for consultancy, a marketplace for feed and seed, a B2B seafood marketing platform and data collection for implementing AIML. These are the things the company will be working on in the coming months,” he said.

But how does he manage to juggle work and studies?

“Well, my course is a professional degree that is practical-oriented and it gives me time to manage everything. I do consultations in the morning and then go to the class. In the evenings I work on the next day’s schedule,” he said.

The state finals of the GSEA were held at Crowne Plaza Kochi on January 6. While it was his constant connection with the fishing community that led Arun to found a startup that aims to help out the fishers, the love for food became the foundation that prompted Ninan to start TUF Foods.

A Stem Systems display stall at a recent event in Kochi

“Both my partner and I are fanatics when it comes to food. Cooking and eating are my favourite pass time. So, I thought why not put out the recipes that we had come up with? Also thinking from a commercial viewpoint, the food industry is a market which is not affected by the recession,” he said.

Speaking of the motivation behind launching the venture, Ninan said, “My maternal and paternal grandfathers along with my father played a big role. Three of them are in business and were always setting fantastic examples in the sectors. It was something which I always looked up to and made me want to start something by myself. Being an entrepreneur was always my childhood dream.”

About TUF Foods, he said, “This is a cloud kitchen that deals with online ordering only. We do not provide dining services but do catering events. We aim to provide many delicacies such as waffles, pancakes, bubble teas etc at pocket-friendly prices.”

Ninan said, “Currently, we have expanded to three districts namely Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kottayam. Our Bengaluru outlet is coming soon. We are in the process of expanding and giving out franchises. We provide assistance such as staff training, material procurement, marketing, help with managing and at a low investment.”

Ninan said, “In about four to five months, I will complete my college undergraduate degree. After that, I plan on expanding my venture to a whole new level. As for the award, we are most definitely in the process of preparing for the nationals which are set to happen in Pune in March.”

KOCHI: Gone are the days when students thought of joining offices or corporate houses at the end of their graduation or post-graduation or even professional courses. Students, today, have a different thought process. Many of them want to make it on their own in this big wide world. They want to carve a niche for themselves. Two such students from Kochi came first and second in the state finals of the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA). The first prize winner N H Arundas, a final-year student at Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies in Kochi, is the founder of Stem Systems, and K G Ninan, the second prize winner is a student of St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, and founder of TUF Foods, a cloud kitchen. A person born and brought up in Perumbalam, an island near Kochi, Arun has been always associated with fisheries activities. “From my childhood, I have been dealing with a lot of fisheries activities and somehow those experiences got me deciding to stick to it,” said the young entrepreneur who has been engaging in fishing and keeping aquariums right from his teenage days. The love this youngster has for everything associated with the fishing industry even played a part when it came to choosing a course for his bachelor’s degree. “I decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science,” said Arun whose startup aims to develop a comprehensive aquaculture ecosystem linking fishermen, farmers and aquapreneurs. He said, “During my second year in college, I realised that the technical knowledge I gained during my course would be very valuable for the fishing community who still use traditional fish farming methods. The knowledge would help them achieve better quality and quantity in their harvest besides getting them huge profits.” All this led to the founding of Aquatics in 2019. “The beginning had been very slow. But by the end of 2020, we started getting approached by farmers and also the fishermen community. After that, the growth was exponential. Many of them started following our farming methods. We started installing farms in and around Kerala,” he added. By May 2022, Arun and his team decided to scale up their business by forming a private limited company called ‘Stem Systems’. Arun lists various things which he plans for in the coming years. “We aim to empower export-focused Seafood Farms as sea catch has been on a steady decline since 2014. Have a technology to efficiently farm shrimps, fish and oysters, a smartphone app for fish farmers, a framework for consultancy, a marketplace for feed and seed, a B2B seafood marketing platform and data collection for implementing AIML. These are the things the company will be working on in the coming months,” he said. But how does he manage to juggle work and studies? “Well, my course is a professional degree that is practical-oriented and it gives me time to manage everything. I do consultations in the morning and then go to the class. In the evenings I work on the next day’s schedule,” he said. The state finals of the GSEA were held at Crowne Plaza Kochi on January 6. While it was his constant connection with the fishing community that led Arun to found a startup that aims to help out the fishers, the love for food became the foundation that prompted Ninan to start TUF Foods. A Stem Systems display stall at a recent event in Kochi “Both my partner and I are fanatics when it comes to food. Cooking and eating are my favourite pass time. So, I thought why not put out the recipes that we had come up with? Also thinking from a commercial viewpoint, the food industry is a market which is not affected by the recession,” he said. Speaking of the motivation behind launching the venture, Ninan said, “My maternal and paternal grandfathers along with my father played a big role. Three of them are in business and were always setting fantastic examples in the sectors. It was something which I always looked up to and made me want to start something by myself. Being an entrepreneur was always my childhood dream.” About TUF Foods, he said, “This is a cloud kitchen that deals with online ordering only. We do not provide dining services but do catering events. We aim to provide many delicacies such as waffles, pancakes, bubble teas etc at pocket-friendly prices.” Ninan said, “Currently, we have expanded to three districts namely Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kottayam. Our Bengaluru outlet is coming soon. We are in the process of expanding and giving out franchises. We provide assistance such as staff training, material procurement, marketing, help with managing and at a low investment.” Ninan said, “In about four to five months, I will complete my college undergraduate degree. After that, I plan on expanding my venture to a whole new level. As for the award, we are most definitely in the process of preparing for the nationals which are set to happen in Pune in March.”