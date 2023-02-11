Contestant braves sickness to take home trophy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: What is the biggest fear that the participants have when taking part in an event?

Medical emergencies or the equipment developing snags!! And when such a thing happens, it becomes very tough for the participants to overcome the emotional and mental block and that finally affects their performance. But the group song (Indian) team from Maharaja’s College that faced such a dilemma, overcame the scare and won the first prize.

The Maharaja’s College team was in for a shock when one of its team member fell sick at the last moment. “One of our teammates suddenly fell sick and that too in the morning on the day, the event was going on stage,” said Akshay Manohar, a member of the team.

And to make matters worse, Gautham, the member of the team who fell sick, had the most important responsibility. “He was entrusted with maintaining the tempo of the song,” he said. Everything would have gone haywire, he added. The team rushed Gautham to the hospital where he received treatment.

“We were not sure whether we would be able to go on stage and were keeping our fingers crossed,” said Akshay. But it seemed the prize had their name on it and lady luck was on their side.

“Gautham became all right and he managed to join us just 10 minutes before our number was called,” he said. And the rest is history, he added.

SCOREBOARD

St Teresa’s 54

Sacred Heart 37

Maharaja’s 37

RLV, Tripunithura 18

Sree Sankara, Kalady 16

BSOLS, Choondy 11

KOCHI: What is the biggest fear that the participants have when taking part in an event? Medical emergencies or the equipment developing snags!! And when such a thing happens, it becomes very tough for the participants to overcome the emotional and mental block and that finally affects their performance. But the group song (Indian) team from Maharaja’s College that faced such a dilemma, overcame the scare and won the first prize. The Maharaja’s College team was in for a shock when one of its team member fell sick at the last moment. “One of our teammates suddenly fell sick and that too in the morning on the day, the event was going on stage,” said Akshay Manohar, a member of the team. And to make matters worse, Gautham, the member of the team who fell sick, had the most important responsibility. “He was entrusted with maintaining the tempo of the song,” he said. Everything would have gone haywire, he added. The team rushed Gautham to the hospital where he received treatment. “We were not sure whether we would be able to go on stage and were keeping our fingers crossed,” said Akshay. But it seemed the prize had their name on it and lady luck was on their side. “Gautham became all right and he managed to join us just 10 minutes before our number was called,” he said. And the rest is history, he added. SCOREBOARD St Teresa’s 54 Sacred Heart 37 Maharaja’s 37 RLV, Tripunithura 18 Sree Sankara, Kalady 16 BSOLS, Choondy 11