German tourist Rolen in awe of youth festival in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Among the sea of students thronging the MG University Youth Festival venue at Government Law College, a man stood out catching the curious eyes of everyone present. He stood near the stage watching the kuchipudi performance intently. He was also recording the performance.

Rolen, a tourist from Germany, is planning to show the recording to his family back home. Speaking about how he happened to come to the venue, Rolen said, “It was curiosity that brought me here.” According to him, he is visiting Kerala as a part of his 90-day tour of South India. “I came to Kochi on Thursday and was sitting in my room in the hotel. It was then that I heard music and the sound of drum beatings,” he said.

Curious as to what was happening, Rolen, decided to venture out and his ears led him to the Government Law College, which is one of the venues of the MG University Youth Festival. “I got the opportunity to see a splendid dance performance. The performance was great even though I had to wait for more than two hours for it to start. But in the end, the wait was worth it,” said Rolen who finds walking around to be more adventurous than taking the public transport to reach nearby places.

“I find the festival more interesting than Biennale,” he added. Rolen said, “Such festivals, especially organised and conducted by students don’t happen in my country. The big events mostly are ones associated with sports. “So, getting to see such an event is very unique, he added. Rolen is planning to visit Alappuzha next.

