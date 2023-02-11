Greater Cochin Development Authority plans happiness report

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), with the cooperation of the students of master planning at the Government Engineering College is planning to publish the Kochi Happiness Report, the first of its kind in the country.

“The Kochi Happiness Report is a scientific study to find how satisfied Kochites are. The report, which tries to find the factors that make people happy, has reached its final stage,” said Chandran Pillai, the chairman of GCDA.

To keep the study unbiased, the GCDA has included people from all backgrounds in the survey. The questions were prepared considering the social and environmental factors for better results.

The survey will be conducted with the help of students from different colleges in Kochi. Pillai also added that the report will be published after discussions with the experts.

Moreover, the officials at the GCDA expect the report to be helpful in the process of planning and execution of welfare and development projects.

