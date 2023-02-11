Home Cities Kochi

Kerala govt taking steps to stem exodus of students: Minister for Higher Education

The situation of students getting recruited to universities that have a poor academic track record in foreign countries is a thing of concern.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government and the higher education department are focused on providing the right platform to students wherein they can share their ideas besides connecting with industry experts, said Dr R Bindu, Minister for Higher Education. She was speaking at a press meeting held in connection with the third Professional Students’ Summit to be held on Saturday. The summit is being organised by ASAP Kerala.

Agreeing that the exodus of students from Kerala to foreign countries is indeed a worrying situation, the minister said, “the state government is taking all steps to stem the flow. The situation of students getting recruited to universities that have a poor academic track record in foreign countries is a thing of concern. The government will prevent this kind of exploitation,” the minister said.

“This trend is not something new. Students have been going abroad to study and then settle in those countries becoming a part of their progress,” she said. “A new knowledge society is on the anvil to increase the stature of higher education institutions in the state. Research parks, on a par with IITs, are also being planned near higher education institutions,” she said.

