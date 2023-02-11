The Malabar manual

Arya U R By

KOCHI: Kavitha K P is busy breaking the dum of the chicken biryani she has made. She is curating a traditional Malabar food fest, ‘Adukkala’, at the Garden Grille at Hilton Garden Inn, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The 42-year-old chef is an expert in traditional recipes from the Malabar region, and has been on a mission to explore the kitchen secrets of Kerala. She talks to TNIE about her culinary exploits, the importance of household recipes and how she plans to take them forward.

Kavitha was a homemaker, who found her happiness in cooking for her four-member family settled at Panangad in Kochi. The unexpected death of her husband Sunil Kumar in 2014 changed the course of her life. She had to turn her cooking skills into her livelihood.

Kavitha started off her culinary journey as an assistant chef at Grand Hyatt in Kochi and is now an independent chef curating food fests and unique homemade cuisines. Narrating her culinary stories laced with Malabar spices, Kavitha says she has been innovating and reinventing native flavours for the past nine years.

“I was tailoring then. My mother Kausalya inspired me to cook. Though a vegetarian, she cooks delicious non-vegetarian dishes. I learnt the art of cooking from her and when I got the chef’s job, the basic lessons from her came in handy. I got the help of my colleagues in the Grand Hyatt, who were from Kozhikode,” she says.

Fresh spices are the secret

The secret of the Malabari taste lies in the usage of fennel seeds and hand-ground fresh masala mix. Though the state is rich in flavours, food lovers always have an inclination towards north Malabar recipes, says Kavitha.

The reason: “I found that in Malabar dishes, they use freshly made masala mixes, be it garam masala, or meat masala, even for sambar. They always prefer homemade rather than ready-made masalas. The usage of fennel seeds and crushed pepper is another aspect, which adds to the Malabari non-vegetarian cuisine.”

From Manjeri fish curry to chena chicken curry…

Exploring homemade recipes is not easy. According to her, the base of every Kerala home recipe is the same, the only difference is the add-ons of some ingredients. “In the Malabar region, in avial they use curd. This is not seen in central Kerala and Travancore kitchens,” says Kavitha.

“For fish curries, they don’t use coconut which is usually used in Travancore regions, rather use tamarind water and splutter fenugreek and mustard seeds on fish curries at the end. In another home recipe of pumpkin erisheri with red cowpeas, instead of spluttering fried grated coconut, a few drops of jaggery syrup are also added. Even in pickles, a small piece of jaggery is added to balance the sourness.”

As a result of the unique confluence of ingredients, Kavitha’s Malabari dishes range from, Manjeri fish curry where the curd is added at the end, chembuitta chicken curry (aka taro root chicken curry). “It is said that curd and fish cannot be taken together, but Manjeri fish curry, which is a traditional dish, breaks this logic,” she says.

Healthy, homely snacks

Kavitha has been experimenting with homemade snacks too, incorporating healthy ingredients. Her efforts are to detach children and youngsters from packaged snacks and fast food and create a habit of eating homemade foods.

She tries snack varieties such as baked sweet potato-filled veg cutlets, tender jackfruit-filled or breadfruit cutlets, seafood cutlets made from minced fish, prawns and crabs meat, beetroot cutlets and more.

“Apart from the Malabar traditional snacks such as chatti pathiri, and samosa, I explored new flavours. These modern varieties combined with native ingredients will help bring children back to our own food, which is healthy and trans-fat-free,” says Kavitha.

What next?

Though celebrated for her culinary skills, Kavitha leads a modest life with her two young daughters at a rented house in Kochi. “When there are no food festivals or specially-curated food events, for my livelihood, I run a small street food stall in Kochi, selling snacks. I wish to open a small eatery where I can serve tasty recipes I have prepared for food lovers including Malabar meals and more,” she smiles.

Chembuitta chicken curry or Taro root chicken curry

Ingredients

Chicken - 1 kg

Onion - 250 gm

Green chillies - 6 nos

Curry leaves - as required

Ginger - a big piece cleaned and cut

Garlic cloves - 1 nos

Tomato - 5 nos

Coconut milk - (first and second milk)

Coriander leaves- as per need

Taro root or raw banana steamed - 3 nos

Shallots - 5 nos

Dry chilly -5 nos

Coriander- 20gm

Rice -15gms

Black pepper - 15 gms

Fennel seeds - 15 gms

Cumin seeds - 10 gms

Cinnamon sticks - 4 small pieces

Cloves- 8 nos

Cardamon - 6 nos

Nutmeg - half

Mustard - as per need

Coconut oil - as per need

Salt - as per need

Method of preparation

In a hot pan saute coriander seeds, dry chillies, rice, black pepper, fennel and cumin seeds, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, and nutmeg. Grind them into fine powder.

Marinate chicken with the fine ground masala, coconut oil, onion, green chillies chopped, curry leaves, ginger and garlic chopped, tomato, and pieces along with salt as per need and cook for one whistle.

In a pan, mix the cooked chicken mix along with taro root or raw banana pieces and saute well.

Pour the second coconut milk and let it cook until it has a thick consistency.

In another pan, add curry leaves and mustard seeds in coconut oil and season it with the chicken gravy. Later pour the first coconut milk and saute well. Serve hot with chapati or rice.

Manjeri fish curry

Fish - 12 pieces

Green chillies - 5 nos

Curry leaves - as per need

Ginger - a small piece

Onion - 2 nos chopped

Garlic - 3 cloves

Salt - as per need

Shallots - 6 nos

Dry chillies - 4 nos

Tamarind (valam puli ) - one lemon size squeezed in water.

Coconut - half piece grind to paste

Curd - one tablespoon

Coconut oil - as per need

Mustard - as per need

Fenugreek

Chilli powder - one teaspoon

Turmeric powder - one teaspoon

Method of preparation

In an earthen pot, pour coconut oil. Add mustard seeds, curry leaves and fenugreek seeds.

Saute green chillies, ginger-garlic, and onion along with salt. Add chilli and turmeric powder.

Next, add coconut paste and tamarind water. Let it boil. Add fish pieces into the mix and cook it for sometime. Pour one tablespoon of curd on top of it and splutter some mustard and curry leaves.

Malabar style avial

Raw banana - 1 nos

Drumstick - 1 nos

Snake gourd - 1/2

Carrot - 1 nos

Elephant foot yam - 6-8 chopped pieces

Wax gourd - 1/3 chopped

Long green beans - 5 nos

Cucumber - 1/3 chopped pieces

Turmeric powder - one teaspoon

Coconut oil - as per need

Coconut - 1/2 piece grated

Green chillies - 3 nos

Shallots - 1 nos

Curry leaves - as per need

Cumin seeds - half teaspoon

Salt - as per need

Curd - two tablespoon

Method of preparation

In a pan, pour coconut oil and add all veggies (make sure to cut them into slender pieces). Add some salt and turmeric powder.

Close the lid and let it cook on low flame.

In a mixer jar, crush cumin, coconut gratings, shallot, one green chilly and curry leaves. Add this mix to the cooked vegetable and saute well. Then add curd and saute again.

Pour coconut oil and mix well.

