Hasty driving: Bus owners lay down law for drivers in Kerala

According to a report from the police, Kochi alone has seen more than 20 registered cases involving private buses.

Published: 12th February 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the efforts of both the judiciary and law enforcement agencies proving ineffective in curbing the reckless driving of private bus drivers in the state, the owners of these vehicles have taken the matter into their own hands.

The Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF) will direct their bus drivers to keep following the lane traffic rules on the state roads. This is likely the first time private bus owners have acted against their drivers.

“Along with implementing a lane traffic system for the private buses, we are also planning a slew of initiatives. We will convene a meeting to reduce the number of accidents involving private buses,” said K B Suneer, the secretary of Kerala Bus Operators Association, Ernakulam.

According to a report from the police, Kochi alone has seen more than 20 registered cases involving private buses. This includes the recent death of 49-year-old Antony Jose of Kalluveetil, near Vypeen. He was killed when a private bus ran over him at Madhava Pharmacy Junction on Friday.

“Not all accidents happen due to the fault of the bus drivers. The narrow roads, built in an unscientific manner, is also a major contributor. The government should do something to widen the roads. Over the years, the number of vehicles has doubled, but the road’s width is still the same,” Suneer added.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju has called a meeting of stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss the rising number of accidents involving private buses.

