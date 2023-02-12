Home Cities Kochi

Kerala's St Teresa’s college on top as fest enters final day

As the MG University Youth Festival moves towards the finish line with just five more events to be held on Sunday, the colleges from Ernakulam continue to lead the points chart.

The St Teresa’s group dance team that won the first prize

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the MG University Youth Festival moves towards the finish line with just five more events to be held on Sunday, the colleges from Ernakulam continue to lead the points chart. Maintaining a steady lead, St Teresa’s College is at the top of the chart with 92 points and the nearest contenders Maharaja’s College and Sacred Heart College are occupying a joint second place with 50 points each.

The festival that has events happening day and night will conclude on Sunday. According to the organisers, items like oppana, mimicry, quiz, film review and duff muttu will be held on Sunday. “However, some of the dance events slotted for Saturday might spill over to Sunday too. This would push the announcement of the final results and also the awarding of the prizes to Sunday evening,” said the organisers. 

As the day dawned on Saturday, more good news poured in for St Teresa’s College. The group dance team from the college bagged the first prize by showcasing a stellar performance dancing to a folk song from Madhya Pradesh. The song and the dance stood out in its entirety grabbing the attention of the audience. According to Dr Beena B, assistant professor, seeking something different she had actually selected the song during the Covid times itself. “We wanted to do something different. In the past we had done the Ghoomar song,” she said. 

Another participant from St Teresa’s College who set an example for others to follow, Sanjana Chandran bagged two more prizes in the transgender category making her a candidate for the Prathibhathilakam award. “I got first prize in bharatanatyam, light music and classic music making me eligible for the Prathibhathilakam,” said an elated Sanjana. The college is a contender for the Kalathilakam award.

