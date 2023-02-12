‘Unlicensed’ bus driver held for drunk driving in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A private bus driver, whose licence was suspended for causing a mishap two weeks ago, was arrested on Saturday for driving under the influence of alcohol. Anil Kumar, of Neriamangalam, was driving the bus MMS plying on Fort Kochi -Kakkanad route when he was arrested during a combing drive carried out by the police.

The police said he was arrested when the bus arrived at the Kakkanad bus stand after a trip to Fort Kochi. His licence was suspended two weeks ago after the bus driven by him caused a mishap at Palarivattom in which a youth was killed.

A team led by Thrikkakara SHO Shabu made the arrest. Reckless driving by a private bus claimed the life of a 49-year-old motorcycle rider in Kochi on Friday, bringing the negligence of private bus drivers back into the spotlight. Antony Jose of Kalluveetil died after he was crushed by a bus.

The death shocked the High Court, which observed that no more lives should be lost on the city roads. As per reports, at least 10 people have died in road accidents in the city in the past two to three months due to rash driving by private buses. The High Court also summoned the Kochi city police DCP S Sasidharan and sought a report. Following the HC intervention, the police launched a drive against erring bus drivers.

