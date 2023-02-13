MGU fest: St Teresa’s lifts trophy after 5 years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam has claimed the MG University Youth Festival overall trophy after a gap of five years. The girls’ college won the championship with 131 points by bagging the first prize for every group event they participated.

Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, came second with 99 points, while Sacred Heart College, Thevara, the last year’s champions, finished third. “It had been a long wait to lift the trophy. We were able to do it this year thanks to the unity and the hard work of the students, the coordinators, and teachers,” said Jwala, the student coordinator of St Teresa’s college.

The college’s star performers were Sanjana Chandran and Teja Sunil. Sanjana, a transgender student, secured first prize in all three events she participated in - light music (vocals), classical music (vocals), and Bharatanatyam. For her feat, she was named Prathibha Thilak.

Students of St Teresa’s College lifting Teja Sunil who was adjudged Kalathilakam

Sanjana is a BA Bharatanatyam student at the college. Interestingly, Adhrija Panickar, one of the judges of the Bharatanatyam contest, was also a transgender person. With four first prizes under her belt, Kannur native Teja Sunil was named the Kalathilakam of the Youth Festival.

She won prizes in all the events she participated in - Bharathanatyam (1st), Kuchipudi (1st), Keralanadanam (1st), Folk dance (1st) and Mohiniyattam (3rd). Teja, a 3rd year BSc Zoology student, is also the chairperson of the college. This is the second time a St Teresa’s College student is bagging the Kalathilakam title.

Anand C S, a first-year law student at Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies, won the Kalaprathibha title at the MG University Youth Festival. He secured the first prize in Bharatanatyam and second in Folk Dance. The Chirayam native had also participated in Keralanadanam and Kuchipudi. The five-day arts festival came to a close on Sunday evening.

