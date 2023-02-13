Resto-bar cafes catch fancy of party goers in Kochi

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the last few years, Kochi has seen a rise in resto-bar cafes, similar to the ones in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. According to critics, the food and beverage industry is evolving in Kerala, as many opt resto-bar (a restaurant serving alcohol) for family get-togethers and meet-ups.

“There has been a tremendous change in the restaurant industry over the years. A lot of resto-bars have popped up in the state, especially in Kochi, its commercial hub,” said Balram Menon, an influencer and food vlogger. “One of the reasons for this change is the dilution of the stigma that existed in our society.

Now, even families with toddlers are opting for resto-bars, which serve alcohol and good food,” he added.

Understanding the change in trend among customers, most of the premium hotels in the state are coming up with resto-bar cafe concepts in addition to their restaurants.

Rocks and Brews by Royal Residency began its operation in 2019. “During the initial period, most of our customers were youngsters - the IT professionals, as it is close to Infopark. However, post-pandemic, we have more families with children opting for our place to hang out with their friends and families,” said Amal Thomas, assistant manager of Rocks and Brews.

“We have a special lounge space to accommodate families with kids and an indoor and outdoor space for youngsters to hang out,” he added. Moreover, these resto-bars often don a theme, lending guests a unique experience. “Recently, I visited Pirates Island, a resto-bar in Kottayam owned by The Windsor Castle Restaurants. The place has a Pirates of the Caribbean theme and serves good food and liquor,” said Gayathri A, a psychologist based in Kochi.

However, there is a clear line between pubs and resto-bars in Kochi. Most resto-bars in Kochi welcome kids and families, whereas some are strictly for those over 23. “At the Hive Lounge Bar, we have a different set-up. We have a family bar adjacent to the 1947 restaurant situated on the same premises. Families frequent this with children. However, the Hive Lounge Bar is strictly for adults aged 23 and up,” said Prithviraj, the resto-bar’s owner.

