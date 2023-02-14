‘Bamboo island’ of Kochi that echoes history

Meeval Ginet By

KOCHI: Mulanthuruthy, which translates to ‘bamboo island’, is a suburb of Kochi located 15 kilometres southeast of the city. History records Mulanthuruthy as having evolved as a land mass after spending considerable time beneath the sea. Hence the name “Thuruthi”. The bamboo that mushroomed in the area gave it the other half of the name. Over the years, “Mulam-thuruthi” or “Mulakyam-thuruthi” became Mulanthuruthy.

Back in the days of the Maharajas, Mulanthuruthy was considered the border of the Kochi-Travancore kingdoms. Its proximity to Piravom, Tripunithura and Ernakulam saw the place transform into a commercial hub.

“For a very long period, the region was inhabited by tribal and forest cultures, with agriculture as the main occupation. But this changed dramatically. By the time I was married and came here, the place was regarded by many as a very upscale town,” says Aleyamma Jose, a septuagenarian resident and retired headmistress.

Mulanthuruthy was famous for its spice trade from the 1960s. The market here was, according to Babu P M, “a place bustling with activity”. “People from all walks of life came to trade here. Then, barter system was the prevalent way,” says Babu, a photographer.

What transformed Mulanthuruthy was the establishment of the railway station, the OEN firm, the school, and the government hospital. “Today, Mulanthurthy is very different from what it was only a few decades ago. The roadways were so narrow, but the place had always been a beehive of activity. From a time when people needed to get on a boat to commute to and from the place, Mulanthuruthy has now become a fully-fledged town with easy access to all modes of transportation,” says a local resident, C M Joy.

A land of pristine natural beauty, Mulanthuruthy is famous for the historic Marthoman Church, which dates back to the 11th century AD. In fact, the town is framed by places of worship on all three sides. With the church as its focal point, the renowned Chottanikkara temple is only 4 km to the west, and the Kanjiramattom mosque is hardly 7km to the east. These are also the town’s prominent landmarks, the most significant being the church.

The patriarchs refer to this church as “The Second Jerusalem” in recognition of its historical significance and service to the Malankara Church. Saint Geevarghese Gregorios, popularly known as Parumala Thirumeni, hails from Mulanthuruthy. He was instrumental in elevating the community to the upper echelons of culture and education. According to Aleyamma, the holy saint established the Mulanthuruthy School here 120 years ago specifically to promote the education of young girls.

Vyloppilli Sreedhara Menon, a noted Malayalam poet, had penned his enduring poem, ‘Mambazham’, during his time as a teacher at the school. He was inspired by the mango tree in the schoolyard. Interestingly, this tree still stands today. The place is home to an old library. Recently, it bagged the ‘EMS Prize’ after completing 90 years of service. The panchayat also bagged the award for the best civic body in 2020.

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

