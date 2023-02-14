Kochi bus conductor who abused woman gets two years in jail

By Express News Service

A conductor of a private bus in the city has been sentenced to two years imprisonment and a fine of `3,000 for sexually abusing a woman passenger inside the bus.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Selmath R M convicted the accused identified as Sherin, 34, of Koonamthai, Edappally, observing that it is not the quantity of the evidence that matters but quality.

The judge sentenced the accused despite there being no eyewitnesses in the case and solely depending on the statement of the victim.

“There is nothing to come to the conclusion that this is a fabricated case on account of any enmity. There is no contention for the accused that they have a previous acquaintance or that there is any dispute between them previously with her or her husband. The evidence of the victim is reliable, and it is trustworthy.

The evidence of the victim alone is sufficient as far as an offence punishable under section 354 of IPC is concerned. There will not be any eyewitnesses usually, and the question is whether it is reliable evidence,” the court said in its judgement on February 7.

