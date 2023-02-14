Home Cities Kochi

Kochi bus conductor who abused woman gets two years in jail

The evidence of the victim is reliable, and it is trustworthy.

Published: 14th February 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

UCC, court, judgement

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

A conductor of a private bus in the city has been sentenced to two years imprisonment and a fine of `3,000 for sexually abusing a woman passenger inside the bus.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Selmath R M convicted the accused identified as Sherin, 34, of Koonamthai, Edappally, observing that it is not the quantity of the evidence that matters but quality.
The judge sentenced the accused despite there being no eyewitnesses in the case and solely depending on the statement of the victim.

“There is nothing to come to the conclusion that this is a fabricated case on account of any enmity. There is no contention for the accused that they have a previous acquaintance or that there is any dispute between them previously with her or her husband. The evidence of the victim is reliable, and it is trustworthy.

The evidence of the victim alone is sufficient as far as an offence punishable under section 354 of IPC is concerned. There will not be any eyewitnesses usually, and the question is whether it is reliable evidence,” the court said in its judgement on February 7.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
'Nothing for BJP to hide and be afraid of": Amit Shah on Hindenburg-Adani row
Vehicles move past a signage near the entrance of Adani Corporate House in Ahmedabad, India. (File Photo | AP)
Adani Group firms fall for 2nd day running, Adani Enterprises down nearly 5 per cent
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations
Five killed as SUV hits group of women crossing Nashik-Pune highway in Maharashtra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport, claims Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp