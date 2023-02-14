Kochi Corporation seeks AFD backing for sustainable development projects

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With an eye on sustainable development, Kochi corporation officials pitched a slew of projects to the Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) during their meeting with the French development agency recently.

AFD mainly focuses on two sectors, sustainable development and climate change, and also works for the welfare of the poor and vulnerable sections of society. At the meeting held last week, Mayor M Anilkumar mainly sought funding towards procuring additional roll on-roll off (Ro-Ro) vessels, improving solid waste management and canal rejuvenation.

The Ro-Ro service in Kochi backwaters has several takers, necessitating the procurement of more vessels for better efficiency, said a corporation official. Anilkumar said at the meeting with AFD, they also proposed a slew of projects, including financial support for procuring two solar-powered Ro-Ro vessels, a better mechanism to handle solid waste management and canal rejuvenation. “We also sought backing for implementing a mechanised system having international standards to keep the city clean under our HEAL (Health Education, Agriculture, and Livelihood) project,” he said.

Meanwhile, AFD will organise competitions in cities across the country and invite project proposals on sustainable development and climate change. It will select eight cities that pitch the best projects for funding. “Kochi will participate too. More details are awaited,” said a corporation official.

The Mayor also urged AFD officials to consider funding Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) for carrying out sustainable projects in the city under its non-motorised transport initiatives. AFD was the funding agency for KMRL.

Soon, pay tax via UPI

The Kochi corporation is planning to introduce Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The corporation will soon come out with a WhatsApp number linked to its bank account. People will be able to pay their property tax or any other bills to the civic body via WhatsApp, Google Pay or PhonePe.

“After a lot of hard work, the corporation launched its renovated website that allows online payment of property tax. However, a few building details were missed while entering the data due to technical issues. We are looking at alternative payment options so that people can avoid queuing up at the office to pay the bills,” Mayor Anilkumar said. “We are gunning for 100% digitalisation. It will take some time,” he said.

