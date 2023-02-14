Kochi man held for using fake plate on bike for 5 years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bizarre incident, a man who had been using a motorcycle with a fake number for the past five years landed in the police net on Monday. He is Sabu, 53, of Njarrakal. According to the police, it was an attempt to outsmart the cops that landed Sabu in custody.

It all started after police intercepted Sabu for a traffic offence near Aluva Railway station last week.

“The matter would not have come to our notice if Sabu had paid the fine then. Instead, he told the police to send him a challan,” said an officer.

The police noted the number of the motorcycle and sent a ticket to the RC owner’s address. However, this was received by another person whose daughter was using the scooter with the original number plate. He approached the police claiming that his daughter had never committed such a traffic offence.

“It was then we started an investigation and found that the motorcycle was carrying a fake number plate. After a few day’s probe, we tracked down the accused and reached his house,” the officer added.

Seeing the police, the accused first claimed that the motorcycle belonged to his friend, who had left for Coimbatore after handing him the vehicle.

“When he was asked to give his friend’s contact number, he said his mobile was recently formatted. Thus, he had lost the number. Later, when we asked for his residence, he pointed to another house. However, we learned soon enough that he was living in another house in the vicinity. We took him to the police station for further interrogation,” the officer said.

Sabu later admitted to the police that he had purchased the motorcycle in 2017. However, he did not complete the vehicle registration. Instead, he used a fake number plate.

“The verification of the chassis number and the engine number of the vehicle revealed that it was not registered with any RTOs. Those days, dealers would only provide temporary registration numbers, and it was up to the owner of the vehicle to complete the registration procedure,” the officer said. The police have registered a case of forgery against Sabu. He was remanded to judicial custody.

