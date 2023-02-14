Kochi readies for romance

Love is in the air! Still, struggling to make Valentine’s Day plans with your loved ones? Check out these events around the city
Celebrate romance
Fall in love again this valentine’s day with great celebration. Romantic Décor+ 5 Course menu at Ciao Cochin
- Where: Holiday Inn Cochin
- When: February 14, 7:30pm
- Cost: Rs 4,999
Candlelight Dinner
Valentine’s Day is here and it’s the occasion to spoil your special one. Why not a special candlelit romantic dinner
- Where: Hotel Forte Kochi
- When: February 14, 8pm
- Cost: 6,000
Special eve
Enjoy the night at the upper berth pool garden with an elaborate buffet. Make this valentines day special.
- Where: Coral Isle, Kochi
- When: February 14, 6pm
- Cost: 2,000/- per couple entry
Dance night
Enjoy Bollywood songs and romantic celebrations with your partners. Free entry for ladies and couples (Age 23+)
- Where: Fly High, Kochi
- When: February 14, 7pm
Romantic buffet
Celebrate a romantic night at Kochi Kitchen with a dinner buffet.
- Where: Kochi Kitchen, Kochi Marriot
- When: February 14, 7pm
- Cost: Rs 2,199 + per person
Cosy time
Spend a cosy dinner with your partner on a romantic dinner.
- Where: Grand Hyatt Kochi
- When: 14th February, 6:30pm
- Cost: 2400/-