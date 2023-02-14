Kochi readies for romance

By Express News Service

Love is in the air! Still, struggling to make Valentine’s Day plans with your loved ones? Check out these events around the city

Celebrate romance

Fall in love again this valentine’s day with great celebration. Romantic Décor+ 5 Course menu at Ciao Cochin

Where: Holiday Inn Cochin

When: February 14, 7:30pm

Cost: Rs 4,999

Candlelight Dinner

Valentine’s Day is here and it’s the occasion to spoil your special one. Why not a special candlelit romantic dinner

Where: Hotel Forte Kochi

When: February 14, 8pm

Cost: 6,000

Special eve

Enjoy the night at the upper berth pool garden with an elaborate buffet. Make this valentines day special.

Where: Coral Isle, Kochi

When: February 14, 6pm

Cost: 2,000/- per couple entry

Dance night

Enjoy Bollywood songs and romantic celebrations with your partners. Free entry for ladies and couples (Age 23+)

Where: Fly High, Kochi

When: February 14, 7pm

Romantic buffet

Celebrate a romantic night at Kochi Kitchen with a dinner buffet.

Where: Kochi Kitchen, Kochi Marriot

When: February 14, 7pm

Cost: Rs 2,199 + per person

Cosy time

Spend a cosy dinner with your partner on a romantic dinner.

Where: Grand Hyatt Kochi

When: 14th February, 6:30pm

Cost: 2400/-

