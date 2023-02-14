Home Cities Kochi

Mayor seeks minister’s intervention to tide over drinking water crisis in Kochi

A new water treatment plant needs to be set up at Aluva to fill the demand-supply gap in the city.

Published: 14th February 2023

Tap water

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi mayor M Anilkumar has sought the intervention of Roshy Augustine, the minister of water resources, to alleviate the city’s drinking water crisis.

The West Kochi area and other parts of the city have been experiencing an acute shortage of drinking water for the past two weeks.

The Kerala Water Authority’s Maradu drinking water treatment plant, built using the corporation’s funds, has not been functional for a while due to glitches in the pumping motor. “Despite knowing that this would affect the city’s drinking water supply, KWA officials have not fixed the motor,” said an official release from the mayor’s office.

A new water treatment plant needs to be set up at Aluva to fill the demand-supply gap in the city. The civic body has made a slew of efforts to solve the water shortage issue. Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the corporation has spent crores installing overhead tanks and changing pipeline networks.

“Although the distribution of drinking water is not under the responsibility and jurisdiction of the corporation, at present, taking into account the hardships of the people, the civic body is supplying drinking water in tanker lorries to areas experiencing a shortage of drinking water,” the mayor said.

“We face numerous audit challenges related to drinking water supply. The issue was taken up with the minister of water resources, and he has assured that the matter will be resolved at the earliest,” he added.

