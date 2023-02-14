Rajendra Maidan in Kochi to get a ‘romantic’ reopening

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A long-awaited good news for Kochiites is here. Rajendra Maidan, a historically significant place that hosted the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and E M S Namboodiripad, will be reopened for the public on Tuesday, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

The ground with a beautiful waterfront, located in the heart of the city, will be opened at 5.30pm with a grand function and a music concert by Sithara Krishnakumar.

LSG Minister M B Rajesh will inaugurate the function and Industries Minister P Rajeeve will announce the opening. The ground, which has been shut for several years, has been renovated using `93 lakh allotted by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited. The work started on December 2022.

An official with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), Joby John, said that the Rajendran Maidan has been reinstated to its original status after carrying out repair works and cleaning.

“The ground has been cleared of all the waste. A beautiful lawn has been built to attract visitors. We have also built some steps where people can sit, talk or take rest,” said Joby.

A toilet and a feeding room have also been set up near the ground. The GCDA plans to make Rajendra Maidan a spot to hold cultural events as well.

