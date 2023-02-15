Cameras will be made compulsory in buses: Kerala Transport Minister

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of innumerable deaths in the state due to the reckless driving of private buses, the government has decided to make cameras compulsory in stage carriages from March 1. The decision was taken during a meeting of stakeholders convened by Transport Minister Antony Raju to discuss the rising number of accidents involving private buses.

“ Two closed circuit cameras that will give a clear view of both the inside and the front side of the bus have to be installed in the buses. Fifty per cent of the cost will be provided by the government from the road safety fund. The private buses have been given time until February 28 to comply with the rule. If anyone fails to do so, their bus permit will be suspended. Cameras will also be installed in the KSRTC buses too,” said Antony Raju, after the meeting which was held at the Kochi Metro office in Kaloor.

Sethuraman sticking a poster of the

WhatsApp number on a private bus

He also stated that officials from the motor vehicle department have been instructed to keep a constant watch on the buses. A WhatsApp number has also been introduced in Kochi city to report violations. The public can report the complaints to the City Traffic Police on 6238100100. The minister also asked the bus owners to discuss the proposal to form a cluster of buses operating on the same route and share the revenue.

“Information such as the name, address, and licence number of the driver and conductor assigned to work in the bus should be given to the motor vehicle department. Relevant information should also be displayed inside the bus. There should also be the number of the motor vehicle department officer in charge of the bus for passengers to file any complaints,” said the minister.

He said a committee will be appointed at the state level for guidelines for re-considering the running time and time schedule of buses. “The situation of increasing court cases regarding this will be brought to the attention of the High Court. Steps will be taken to make buses student-friendly. Bus workers and owners will be consulted at the stage of revising the traffic routes,” Raju said. The minister added that the 826 modern cameras installed under the Safe Kerala Project in the state will start functioning soon.

Low-hanging cables, open drains on minister’s radar

Kochi: Minister for Transport Antony Raju said the government would take stringent measures to avoid accidents caused by the low-laying cables and open drainages across the state. The minister issued an ultimatum to the Kerala State Electricity Board and BSNL to fix the cables and the drainage slab’s height in compliance with the height set by the National Road Congress within two months.

