Film is inspired by events from my life: ‘Romancham’ director

KOCHI: It has been two weeks since Jithu Madhavan’s directorial debut horror-comedy Romancham hit the theatres. The film revolves around the life of seven bachelors who experience eerie incidents after playing the Ouija board.

The movie, packed with many rib-tickling elements and a coat of horror, is indeed a treat. For Jithu, who also wrote the film’s script, Romancham is inspired by his time as an aeronautical engineering student in Bengaluru in the late 2000s. It was also during this time that his love for cinema took centre stage.

“It was 2005-2007. I was living with 10 friends then. Out of curiosity, we decided to play the Ouija board game. The series of events that transpired after the game was chilling, but now, looking back, I can see the comedy in all that. I wanted my audience to have a similar experience,” says Jithu.

But to translate the real moments from his life was not easy, he adds. “I had to ensure that there were enough filmy elements. Also, the challenge before me was whether the audience would conceive the exact meaning I intended to convey.” Some of the favourite moments in the film trace their origins to real moments in Jithu’s life. “The scene of Jibi and Nirup running at midnight after seeing Sinu’s antics is one such moment. Sinu is a mix of many characters and incidents that happened in my real life.” The writer-director also insists that he does not believe in ghosts or spirits. “What happened was just coincidence,” he says.

Romancham’s success has a lot to do with how Jithu skillfully induced situational comedy into the film. “Personally, I love comedy. So, I made the film in the same genre and in a manner that is enjoyed by all, including families and children. I experimented with situational comedy and behavioural comedy for Romancham,” Jithu said.

Jithu never shies away from admitting that the highlight of the film is indeed the songs and the catchy background score, all composed by Sushin Shyam. “Sushin joining the project was a last-minute call. He composed the songs after watching the first edited draft of the film. We shot the whole film without any musical elements.” Jithu reveals.

Adaranjalikal, a song in the movie, was a viral hit. “The film has a total of five songs. We will be releasing the title song soon,” says Jithu. The director is also delighted about the fact that the movie’s lingo, “Pothappikkum”, is also trending on the internet. On when the second part of Romancham will be out, Jithu is tightlipped. “I’m working on the script. I have to meet the expectations that the audience has heaped on me after the first part.



