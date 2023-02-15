Home Cities Kochi

Make CPR training mandatory for public: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

The initiative of the Heart Care Foundation under the leadership of Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram is highly commendable and deserves accolades,” Justice Kurup said. 

Published: 15th February 2023 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2023 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan inaugurating the CPR training programme of Heart Care Foundation at St Teresa’s College on Tuesday | express

Governor Arif Muhammad Khan inaugurating the CPR training programme of Heart Care Foundation at St Teresa’s College on Tuesday | express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  To prevent deaths caused by sudden cardiac arrest, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training should be made mandatory for the public, said Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He was speaking after inaugurating the Heart Care Foundation’s ‘Save a Life, Save a Lifetime’ project at St Teresa’s College.

The project was launched to provide CPR training to the public in the wake of the increasing number of deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest. The governor said numerous valuable lives can be saved by giving CPR training to the public. 

Former Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Narayana Kurup said we see people experiencing sudden cardiac arrests frequently now, especially after Covid. “In such cases applications of CPR can save them. The initiative of the Heart Care Foundation under the leadership of Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram is highly commendable and deserves accolades,” Justice Kurup said. 

Heart Care Foundation chairman Dr Periyapuram said by providing CPR in the right manner soon after suffering a heart attack, the chance of saving a patient’s life is 18-70 %. He said the goal of the project is to teach people in the country to provide CPR. The foundation is implementing the project in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp