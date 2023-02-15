Make CPR training mandatory for public: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To prevent deaths caused by sudden cardiac arrest, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training should be made mandatory for the public, said Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. He was speaking after inaugurating the Heart Care Foundation’s ‘Save a Life, Save a Lifetime’ project at St Teresa’s College.

The project was launched to provide CPR training to the public in the wake of the increasing number of deaths due to sudden cardiac arrest. The governor said numerous valuable lives can be saved by giving CPR training to the public.

Former Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice Narayana Kurup said we see people experiencing sudden cardiac arrests frequently now, especially after Covid. “In such cases applications of CPR can save them. The initiative of the Heart Care Foundation under the leadership of Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram is highly commendable and deserves accolades,” Justice Kurup said.

Heart Care Foundation chairman Dr Periyapuram said by providing CPR in the right manner soon after suffering a heart attack, the chance of saving a patient’s life is 18-70 %. He said the goal of the project is to teach people in the country to provide CPR. The foundation is implementing the project in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

