‘Not material assets,  knowledge should be gift to daughters’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “Even the new generation is not free from the tentacles of dowry,” lamented actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar while launching a music video, ‘Rasikapriya’, as part of the campaign against dowry at Biennale’s Cabral Yard pavilion on Tuesday.

Society should show the “courage and conviction” to battle dowry, she added. “What should be given as a gift to daughters shouldn’t be material wealth, but the mental capability to spread sympathy, tolerance, love, common sense, and knowledge,” said Kushbu.

“Partners, even if they come to our life through love, should be rejected without any remorse if they are eyeing material assets.” Singers Vijay Yesudas and Aparna Rajeev have given voice to the ‘Rasikapriya’ video, which has blended both music and dialogue beautifully. ‘Ragam’ society, which works for the empowerment of women, is the organiser of ‘Rasikapriya’.



