Home Cities Kochi

43-year-old gets life-term for killing wife in Kerala

A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on him, the default of which will invite an additional year of imprisonment.

Published: 16th February 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

murder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old man to imprisonment for life for murdering his wife six years ago. Judge Mini S Das pronounced the verdict against Pradeep, of Murikkumpadam, Puthuvype, Kochi, who was found guilty of murdering his wife Karthika, of Murikkumpadam, under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on him, the default of which will invite an additional year of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor T A George Joseph and advocate Jaison, the incident took place on May 12, 2016. While Karthika was involved in cooking in the kitchen of their house at Murikkumpadam, Pradeep poured kerosene over her body. He set her ablaze when she ran out of the house to save herself. Karthika, who sustained severe burns, died after undergoing treatment for 49 days. 

“Having regard to the relevant circumstances of the crime, it does not appear that this is a case in which a sentence of imprisonment for life is inadequate. This cannot be treated as a ‘rarest of rare case’. Therefore, the convict is liable to be sentenced to imprisonment for life and fine only,” said the verdict.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
man murders wife
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp