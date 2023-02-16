43-year-old gets life-term for killing wife in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old man to imprisonment for life for murdering his wife six years ago. Judge Mini S Das pronounced the verdict against Pradeep, of Murikkumpadam, Puthuvype, Kochi, who was found guilty of murdering his wife Karthika, of Murikkumpadam, under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on him, the default of which will invite an additional year of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor T A George Joseph and advocate Jaison, the incident took place on May 12, 2016. While Karthika was involved in cooking in the kitchen of their house at Murikkumpadam, Pradeep poured kerosene over her body. He set her ablaze when she ran out of the house to save herself. Karthika, who sustained severe burns, died after undergoing treatment for 49 days.

“Having regard to the relevant circumstances of the crime, it does not appear that this is a case in which a sentence of imprisonment for life is inadequate. This cannot be treated as a ‘rarest of rare case’. Therefore, the convict is liable to be sentenced to imprisonment for life and fine only,” said the verdict.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old man to imprisonment for life for murdering his wife six years ago. Judge Mini S Das pronounced the verdict against Pradeep, of Murikkumpadam, Puthuvype, Kochi, who was found guilty of murdering his wife Karthika, of Murikkumpadam, under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. A fine of Rs 1 lakh was also imposed on him, the default of which will invite an additional year of imprisonment. According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor T A George Joseph and advocate Jaison, the incident took place on May 12, 2016. While Karthika was involved in cooking in the kitchen of their house at Murikkumpadam, Pradeep poured kerosene over her body. He set her ablaze when she ran out of the house to save herself. Karthika, who sustained severe burns, died after undergoing treatment for 49 days. “Having regard to the relevant circumstances of the crime, it does not appear that this is a case in which a sentence of imprisonment for life is inadequate. This cannot be treated as a ‘rarest of rare case’. Therefore, the convict is liable to be sentenced to imprisonment for life and fine only,” said the verdict.