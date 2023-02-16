Kerala: No anticipatory bail for lender who drove man to suicide

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has denied anticipatory bail to a private money lender, the harassment who allegedly drove a 52-year-old man to suicide last month. Xavier CP, 77, of Vadakkumpuram, Chendamangalam was denied anticipatory bail after the police filed a report saying granting him relief will lead to severe law and order problems in the area as public sentiment was against him.

Sabu Antony also from Chendamangalam died by suicide on January 23. As per the case details, Sabu had approached Xavier C P, a money lender, seeking financial aid to send his son to Poland. Though Xavier lent Rs 1 lakh as requested, the travel plans of Sabu’s son fell through and the 52-year-old could not repay the money.

Around 8 am on January 23, Xavier reached Sabu’s house and allegedly abused him verbally in front of his wife and daughter, demanding the money back. A few hours later, Sabu was found hanging in his house. A suicide note recovered from the spot said Xavier had intimidated Sabu’s wife and daughter too. The public prosecutor said Sabu ended his life after Xavier humiliated him in front of his family.

Xavier’s counsel, however, denied instigating or abetting the suicide. However, the court said it could not rule out Xavier’s involvement in Sabu’s death in the light of the suicide note.“The report of the investigation officer mentions public sentiment is against Xavier in the locality and granting him bail will adversely affect the law and order situation there. Considering this...the petitioner is not entitled to get discretionary relief,” Judge Honey M Varghese said in her order.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has denied anticipatory bail to a private money lender, the harassment who allegedly drove a 52-year-old man to suicide last month. Xavier CP, 77, of Vadakkumpuram, Chendamangalam was denied anticipatory bail after the police filed a report saying granting him relief will lead to severe law and order problems in the area as public sentiment was against him. Sabu Antony also from Chendamangalam died by suicide on January 23. As per the case details, Sabu had approached Xavier C P, a money lender, seeking financial aid to send his son to Poland. Though Xavier lent Rs 1 lakh as requested, the travel plans of Sabu’s son fell through and the 52-year-old could not repay the money. Around 8 am on January 23, Xavier reached Sabu’s house and allegedly abused him verbally in front of his wife and daughter, demanding the money back. A few hours later, Sabu was found hanging in his house. A suicide note recovered from the spot said Xavier had intimidated Sabu’s wife and daughter too. The public prosecutor said Sabu ended his life after Xavier humiliated him in front of his family. Xavier’s counsel, however, denied instigating or abetting the suicide. However, the court said it could not rule out Xavier’s involvement in Sabu’s death in the light of the suicide note.“The report of the investigation officer mentions public sentiment is against Xavier in the locality and granting him bail will adversely affect the law and order situation there. Considering this...the petitioner is not entitled to get discretionary relief,” Judge Honey M Varghese said in her order.