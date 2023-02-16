Love, oh Love

By Express News Service

TNIE brings five amazing relationships with amusing tales

Daughter rekindles mom’s long-lost love

Meeval Ginet

Aathira Dathan may be the first daughter in Kerala to have written a happy ending for her mother’s 32-year-old unfinished love story. On July 23, 2016, she took to Facebook and excitedly shared the news of her mother’s marriage to her beloved ‘Sir’.

The love story began in 1984, when Anitha Chembuvilayil was enrolled in Class 10 at Ochira, a town close to Kollam. G Vikraman worked as a teacher at the school. She was 15, and he was 36. But love happened. Vikraman approached Anitha’s parents for permission to marry their daughter. The proposal was furiously shot down.

Anitha never saw Vikraman again. He left the town heartbroken. And, on turning 19, Anitha’s parents married her off to a distant relative. The couple had two daughters, Aathira and Ashly. Sadly, the husband was an alcoholic, and he took his own life.

“My mother battled against all odds to care for my sister and me,” recalls Aathira. “When we became adults, once she casually told us about her unfinished love story. I couldn’t sleep that night.” Aathira started a search for Vikraman, who had returned to Ochira at that time. “He contested a local election in the village. So it was easy to find him,” she says. “And, when I finally met him, it was as if I had known the person throughout my life.” says Aathira. “He was unmarried, still in love with my mother.”

The sisters wanted to unite their mother with her long-lost love. Anitha, however, insisted that Aathira should get married first. Ashly was already married by then. “While I was getting married, ‘Sir’ stood by my side in place of my father,” Aathira says. Finally on July 21, 2016, Anitha and Vikraman got married in a simple ceremony, putting an end to 32 years of longing. Vikraman died in 2020, but the love story continues, says Anitha.

Taking on orthodoxy in ‘70s

Anu Kuruvilla

The love story of Alice Easwar, 70, and Easwar Sangham, 78, is akin to a film script. She hailed from an Orthodox Christian family, and he was a conservative Brahmin. The couple met in Mumbai in 1976. “My mother was a nurse. When she got a job at the Bombay General Hospital, we moved to the city. I joined the firm where Ishwar was working as a summer placement,” she recalls.

“There was a small water dispenser room there with barely enough room for one person. One day, as I was getting water, the door to the room opened with a bang and a man stood facing me. I offered him water.” Easwar jumps in: “Well, I fell in love then and there! I was not only taken in by her beauty but also her action of offering me water.”

That was the start of a friendship that blossomed into love. Alice decided to speak to her mother. “What followed was months of emotional blackmail,” Alice recalls. When Easwar revealed his relationship, his father fainted. Finally, Alice’s father “reluctantly agreed” and Easwar’s family told him to “register the marriage in secret”.

So the couple got married in Bombay in 1978. However, Alice was adamant that she won’t live with Easwar without a public reception. “We had not committed a crime!” says Alice. Easwar’s family, meanwhile, refused to even meet Alice. “Then, I got a job in Bahrain. She refused to come with me. And one day, she went to my home in Irinjalakuda to meet my parents – they also fell in love with her,” smiles Ishwar. “The families persuaded her to come to Bahrain.” Currently in Kochi, Alice and Iswar lead a “blessed life”, “celebrating love” with two sons and grandchildren based in the US.

Friends to lovers

Krishna P S

They make quite a popular couple. Daya Gayathri was the first transgender student to be nominated to the Maharaja’s College students’ union in 2019. And Sruthy Sithara was the ‘Miss Transgender Global’ in 2021. Their love story, too, became famous online. “We used to meet each other at various functions since 2016. From acquaintances, we slowly graduated to friendship,” says Sruthy.

Soon, they started meeting often at the house of radio jockey Anannyah Kumari, a transwoman who died by suicide in 2021. “Our gang used to meet at her home frequently,” says Sruthy. That’s where we got close.” Sruthy was going through a tough break-up at that time. “Daya supported me. She understood my pain. Soon we realised there was something more than friendship between us,” says Sruthy.

Both are polar opposites. “Daya is an ardent believer. And I am an atheist. Our differences begin there,” laughs Sruthy. “The only common love was food. We used to go out and find obscure and special places for good food.” Their dreams grew with their love. A year ago, they decided to announce their relationship to the public. Both faced a lot of questions, even from their own circles.

“After all, both of us are transwomen. And the difference between gender and sexuality is not easy for many to understand,” says Sruthy. Last year, Sruthy played the protagonist in a Malayalam film titled Pink. “Coincidentally, my character’s name is Daya. And the real Daya acted in the movie as one of my lovers,” says Sruthy. The couple plan to build a home soon. “That is one of our dreams. We are like any married couple, she is my wife and I am hers,” says Sruthy.

Beyond barriers

Meeval Ginet

“I first saw Shihab when I was studying in 10th on a TV screen,” recalls Shahana Fathima, 23. “I was amazed by this man. He was an expert in many things, despite fate being cruel to him.” Shihab Abubaker, 30, was born with tetra-amelia, a rare syndrome where one is born without limbs. But his philosophy of life philosophy is ‘sky’s the limit’.

Shihab is a magician, musician, dancer, and motivational speaker, who also performs stunts. In 2015, he participated in Ugram Ujwalam, a reality show, and he quickly grabbed the attention of the world.

Soon , he gained a lot of followers. One among them was the 16-year-old Shahana. “I messaged him on Facebook and was pleasantly surprised to get a reply,” she says.

For Shihab, who was doing his post-graduation, she was initially just another viewer of the show. After a brief gap, however, Shahana again messaged him, and the two started talking. They hit off as good friends. “I wished to see him in person at least once. At that time, I came to know that Shihab was in Thiruvananthapuram for a magic show,” says Shahana.

She purchased some goodies and went to meet her icon. “I was a bit sceptical at first,” recalls Shihab. “I knew her only through chats; it was terrifying. But it didn’t take much time for us to realise that we belonged to each other.” Shahana took charge. Along with her family, she approached Shihab’s family and expressed her desire to marry him. Some relatives opposed the idea. But the couple got married in 2018.

Age is just a number

Meeval Ginet

When it comes to love, as Mark Twain puts it, age is simply “an issue of mind over matter”. What could be more beautiful than reuniting with your friend after decades, and witnessing that friendship blossom into love? Kochaniyan Menon, 67, and Lakshmi Ammal, 65, proved that love stories like theirs exist in real life, not just in films.

“I had known Kochaniyan for a very long time,” says Lakshmi, with an adorable smile. “We met 30 years ago. He used to work as my husband’s assistant. But, after my husband’s death, I lost all contact with him.” Lakshmi’s husband died 21 years ago, her family relocated her to a government-run old-age home at Ramavarmapuram in Thrissur. By coincidence or play of fate, after being abandoned by his family, Kochianiyan, too, took refuge at the same old age home.

“I was shocked to see him after years. Maybe, it was all God’s plan,” says Lakshmi. The two had lots to share. Soon they became each other’s shoulder to lean on. It didn’t take long for them to realise their friendship had bloomed into love.

The couple chose to get married. On 28 December 2019, Kochaniyan and Lakshmi tied the knot in the presence of then agricultural minister V S Sunil Kumar. The minister took to his Facebook page and wrote, “It will always be special to have been present for Kochaniyan and Lakshmi Aamal’s wedding. This is the first-of-its-kind wedding at a state-run old-age home. The bride and groom were vivacious as they entered nuptial bliss.”

