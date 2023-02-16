Home Cities Kochi

Man insulted citing Kerala CM’s security, rights panel steps in

Commission chairman Antony Dominic directed the Ernakulam rural police chief to submit the inquiry report within four weeks.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) on Tuesday registered a suo motu case and ordered an inquiry into the incident in which a man who was reportedly out to buy medicines for his four-year-old child was turned away by the police as part of the chief minister’s security arrangements at Mattoor in Kalady on Sunday. 

Commission chairman Antony Dominic directed the Ernakulam rural police chief to submit the inquiry report within four weeks. Sarath, a resident of Kottayam, was the person reportedly turned away by the police when he ventured into the road before the chief minister’s convoy passed through the Kochi airport - Kalady route. 

Though he told the police officers that he was on his way to buy medicines for his child who was suffering from fever, the cops hurled abuses at him. Sarath then lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam rural police chief and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard.

