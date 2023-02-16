Home Cities Kochi

Man offers job in Kerala HC, swindles Rs 4.25 lakh from youth

The case was registered against Abdul Jalal, of Chembaraki, Aluva. He posed as the driver of a leading advocate of the Kerala High Court.

Published: 16th February 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala HC

Kerala HC (File photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A man claiming to be the driver of a leading advocate allegedly siphoned off money from a Kunnathery native promising to arrange a job in the Kerala High Court. The Ernakulam Central police registered a case and started a probe into the incident on Tuesday.

The case was registered against Abdul Jalal, of Chembaraki, Aluva. He posed as the driver of a leading advocate of the Kerala High Court. It was the victim’s mother who approached the police with a complaint, based on which a case was registered for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The accused approached the victim’s family members promising to arrange a driver’s job in the High Court in 2017. “The accused befriended the complainant’s husband claiming that he had considerable influence in Kerala High Court as he worked as the driver of a leading lawyer there.

As the complainant’s son was unemployed, the accused promised to arrange a permanent job for him as a driver. After winning the trust of the victim and his family, the accused demanded money for the purpose,” a police officer said.

As demanded by the accused, the complainant’s husband handed over Rs 4.25 lakh to the accused in two instalments on August 2017 and June 2019. “Jalal had promised to arrange the job within a few months. Later, he came out with various excuses for the delay in the appointment. But when excuses continued, the man asked Jalal to return the money. Despite promises, this did not happen, prompting the victim’s family to file a complaint,” a police officer said.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the accused person. Police are also checking the claim of the accused that he had connections with an HC lawyer. “It can only be confirmed after questioning Jalal in this regard. Several cases of rackets offering jobs at Kerala High Court were reported in the past,” a police officer said.

