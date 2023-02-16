Sobering soliloquy 

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Shooting restrictions imposed during the pandemic gave a creative push to banker-turned-filmmaker Abhilash Purushothaman prompting him to come up with his debut directorial venture Aa Mukham. Shot during the second Covid wave, the film runs on a single character.

Now, after a good run at international fests, the film is set for release in India. The one-and-a-half hour experimental Malayalam film depicts a day in the life of Meera, the protagonist, who suffers from schizophrenia.

“I chose a single character due to shooting restrictions. But I felt that it was indeed the right genre to showcase the real issue,” says Abhilash. He wanted to address the issue of mental illness in a way that would have maximum impact. “I have known many with the disorder and they end up with depression, anxiety and other issues too, which add to the intensity of the illness. Thus, I wove a script on the same,” Abhilash adds.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up in 14 days. And Priyanka Nair was an obvious choice. “I had worked with her earlier too for my short films, Akam Puram (2016) and The Better Half (2019),” he says.

A senior banking official, Abhilash had always been fascinated by cinema. With time, he grew more engrossed in it and nurtured his interest in films and filmmaking.

However, he did not quit his job to pursue his passion. While employed as a branch manager in the banking industry (for the past 15 years), he worked on his passion as well. “Come Friday, I would make time to watch films in the theatre, especially second shows. Working in the banking industry is high-pressure,” says Abhilash, who is a Kollam native settled in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I have heard of people dropping their professions to accomplish their passion. But I wanted to see how strong determination and time management can help us balance both. With my debut film, I want to inspire people to achieve their dreams without compromising their careers.”

Ask him about the challenge of experimenting with a lesser-known genres, that too as a non-commercial film, and Abhilash says the 2019 Tamil film, Oththa Seruppu Size 7, written, directed and acted by R Parthiban himself was an inspiration for his film.

“I believe movies must be explored and experimented with rather than merely going with the flow. One-character films are very rare in Malayalam. Kalabhavan Mani’s 2001 release, The Guard, and the 2018 film Pranaa, directed by VK Prakash, featuring Nithya Menen, are a few examples.

Aa Mukham’s script has only 45 scenes, which are emoted only by Priyanka. “Though it is hard to receive the audience’s attention towards such experimental films, these are a medium to explore the skills of filmmakers and actors,” Abhilash says.

