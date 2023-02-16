Special transport arrangements for Shivaratri festival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Special transportation facilities have been announced for the Maha Shivaratri festival in Aluva. The railways will extend and also provide additional stoppages for some trains at Aluva station. The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has decided to give special permits to private stage carriage buses on the 18th and 19th. The authority has invited applications for the same.

Train No 16325 Nilambur Road-Kottayam Daily Express leaving Nilambur Road on Saturday will additionally stop at Mullurkara (arrival: 5.08 pm), Ollur (5.49 pm), Nellayi (6.04 pm) and Koratty (6.23 pm).

Train No 06461 Shoranur Junction-Thrissur Unreserved Express Special leaving Shoranur on Saturday will be extended up to Aluva.

The train will arrive at Aluva at 12.25am Sunday. It will also stop at Ollur (11.18pm), Pudukkad (11.29 pm), Irinjalakkuda (11.40pm), Chalakudy (11.48pm), Karukutty (11.59pm) and Angamaly-Kalady (12.06am). Train No 16609 Thrissur-Kannur Daily Unreserved Express will commence service from Aluva at 5.15am on Sunday and stop at Angamaly-Kalady (5.16am), Karukutty (5.23am), Chalakudy(5.34am), Irinjalakuda (5.44am), Pudukkad (5.56am), Ollur (6.18am), and arrive in Thrissur at 6.30pm. The train will then leave Thrissur at 6.35am and run up to Kannur as per its regular schedule.

