Kerala youth held for sharing private videos of minor on social media

The police arrested the accused Muhammed Asif, 23, of Kakkanad, and recovered the visuals from his phone.

Published: 17th February 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police arrested a 23-year-old youth for circulating private videos of his 16-year-old girlfriend in several social media groups. A school-going girl in Kochi approached police with a complaint that her boyfriend circulated her videos in several WhatsApp and Telegram groups, including some of which her schoolmates were also members. 

The police arrested the accused Muhammed Asif, 23, of Kakkanad, and recovered the visuals from his phone. A detailed cyber forensic probe is on to find the groups in which he has circulated the visuals. Police have booked the accused under various sections of IPC, the Information  Technology Act, and the Pocso Act. 

As per the probe report, Asif got acquainted with the victim through social media and made her send nude videos and photos to his WhatsApp number. “She got acquainted with him through Snapchat and the duo used to chat for hours,” said a  senior police officer.

On January 8, 2023, one of her classmates informed the girl that her nude videos were being circulated in the WhatsApp group of their seniors.  Though the victim tried to contact the accused over the phone to inquire about it, he blocked her number.

As per a probe report submitted by the police before the court, police seized his mobile phone and on verification, about seven videos suspected to be that of the girl were found in the phone. In the report, the police said the phone is to be tested by the expert to ascertain whether such videos were forwarded to any other group or numbers. 

Comments

