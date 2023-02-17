Home Cities Kochi

Shobana headlines day 1 of Kochi corporation’s ‘Bhaav’ festival

The first edition of Kochi corporation’s national dance festival ‘Bhaav’ was inaugurated by kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Thursday.

Published: 17th February 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Shobana’s performance at inaugural event of corporation’s national dance fest ‘Bhaav 2023’ at Town Hall  |  T P Sooraj 

Shobana’s performance at inaugural event of corporation’s national dance fest ‘Bhaav 2023’ at Town Hall  |  T P Sooraj 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first edition of Kochi corporation’s national dance festival ‘Bhaav’ was inaugurated by kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Thursday. The opening day featured kelikottu by Kalamandalam Sankara Warrier, which was followed by a bharatnatyam performance by actress Shobana.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kalamandalam Gopi said the younger generation must take a keen interest in art forms, like the bharatnatyam, along with their academics. “I believe that by incorporating art into academics, youngsters will be able to inculcate more discipline into their lives. The news we come across in the media these days, especially about our youth, is disturbing,” he added. 

Entry to the festival is free for the public. The five-day event will feature performances by renowned artists and students. Over 700 people visited the festival on the first day. “The festival has been a long time coming. This is just the beginning of the corporation’s involvement in organising events related to arts and culture. Following the dance festival, we are also planning to host a music festival,” said mayor M Anilkumar. He was also speaking at the inaugural event.

“The festival has been sponsored by prominent business entities in the city, and the corporation has not spent a single penny,” he added. “I feel honoured to perform here,” Shobana said before her recital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shobhana Bhaav festival
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp