Shobana headlines day 1 of Kochi corporation’s ‘Bhaav’ festival

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first edition of Kochi corporation’s national dance festival ‘Bhaav’ was inaugurated by kathakali maestro Kalamandalam Gopi at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Thursday. The opening day featured kelikottu by Kalamandalam Sankara Warrier, which was followed by a bharatnatyam performance by actress Shobana.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kalamandalam Gopi said the younger generation must take a keen interest in art forms, like the bharatnatyam, along with their academics. “I believe that by incorporating art into academics, youngsters will be able to inculcate more discipline into their lives. The news we come across in the media these days, especially about our youth, is disturbing,” he added.

Entry to the festival is free for the public. The five-day event will feature performances by renowned artists and students. Over 700 people visited the festival on the first day. “The festival has been a long time coming. This is just the beginning of the corporation’s involvement in organising events related to arts and culture. Following the dance festival, we are also planning to host a music festival,” said mayor M Anilkumar. He was also speaking at the inaugural event.

“The festival has been sponsored by prominent business entities in the city, and the corporation has not spent a single penny,” he added. “I feel honoured to perform here,” Shobana said before her recital.

