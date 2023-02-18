Chefs’ picks for the perfect weekend fix

Saravanan Velu
Assistant bar manager, Hilton Garden Inn Thiruvananthapuram
B.C 1250
The combination of chocolate and coffee makes BC 1250 a bittersweet drink. However, the taste will have you hooked. The caffeine content will help you party all night!
Ingredients
- Vodka: 45Ml
- Creme de cacao: 15Ml
- Espresso: 30Ml
- Whipped cream: As required
Method:
Pour vodka, creme de cacao, and espresso into a cocktail shaker. Then add ice and shake it well for some time. Strain and pour the drink into a martini glass. Pipe the whipped cream on top. Top the drink with some coffee beans.
Costa Rica in TVM
The tender coconut and fresh strawberry combo makes it all the more refreshing. This sweet and fruity drink is an awesome summer pick.
Ingredients
- White rum: 60ml
- Tender coconut water: 90ml
- Fresh coconut milk: 30ml
- Fresh pineapple: 60ml
- Fresh strawberry: 4pcs
- Sugar syrup: 15ml
Method
Add three pieces of strawberry into a shaker. Pour the rest of the ingredients, fill it up with ice and shake it well. Into a hurricane glass, pour the drink. Garnish it with a slice of pineapple and strawberry.
Chef Arun Vijayan
Corporate Chef at Arippa Restaurant Groups
Blue Moon
This fun frozen martini drink is a sure winner on hot summer days. The whipping cream adds a creamy texture to the drink. This little beauty is nothing but a sweet delight.
Ingredients
- Crushed ice: 1 cup
- Vodka: ¼ cup
- Blue curaçao: ¼ cup
- Whipping cream: ¼ cup
- Vanilla-flavoured syrup (such as Torani): 2 tablespoons
- Fresh orange juice: 2 tablespoons
- Cointreau or other orange-flavoured liqueur: 1 tablespoon
Method
In a blender combine all ingredients and mix until smooth. Pour into four martini glasses (4 oz.). Garnish the rim of each glass with a slice of orange.
SCOOBY SNACK
The drink is a tropical delight and the green resembles the van from the cartoon ‘Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!’. Also, it is easy to make for a large gathering.
Ingredients:
- Coconut rum: 3/4 oz. (22.5ml)
- Creme de Bananes: 3/4 oz. (22.5ml)
- Melon liqueur: 3/4oz. (22.5ml)
- Pineapple juice: 3/4 oz. (22.5ml)
- Whipped cream: 2 oz. (60ml)
- Whipped cream: garnish
Method:
In a shaker add ice, coconut rum, creme de banana, melon liqueur, pineapple, and whipped cream. Shake vigorously. Strain the mix and then pour it into a glass with ice. Garnish with whipped cream.