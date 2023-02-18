Chefs’ picks for the perfect weekend fix

By Express News Service

Saravanan Velu

Assistant bar manager, Hilton Garden Inn Thiruvananthapuram

B.C 1250

The combination of chocolate and coffee makes BC 1250 a bittersweet drink. However, the taste will have you hooked. The caffeine content will help you party all night!

Ingredients

Vodka: 45Ml

Creme de cacao: 15Ml

Espresso: 30Ml

Whipped cream: As required

Method:

Pour vodka, creme de cacao, and espresso into a cocktail shaker. Then add ice and shake it well for some time. Strain and pour the drink into a martini glass. Pipe the whipped cream on top. Top the drink with some coffee beans.

Costa Rica in TVM

The tender coconut and fresh strawberry combo makes it all the more refreshing. This sweet and fruity drink is an awesome summer pick.

Ingredients

White rum: 60ml

Tender coconut water: 90ml

Fresh coconut milk: 30ml

Fresh pineapple: 60ml

Fresh strawberry: 4pcs

Sugar syrup: 15ml

Method

Add three pieces of strawberry into a shaker. Pour the rest of the ingredients, fill it up with ice and shake it well. Into a hurricane glass, pour the drink. Garnish it with a slice of pineapple and strawberry.

Chef Arun Vijayan

Corporate Chef at Arippa Restaurant Groups

Blue Moon

This fun frozen martini drink is a sure winner on hot summer days. The whipping cream adds a creamy texture to the drink. This little beauty is nothing but a sweet delight.

Ingredients

Crushed ice: 1 cup

Vodka: ¼ cup

Blue curaçao: ¼ cup

Whipping cream: ¼ cup

Vanilla-flavoured syrup (such as Torani): 2 tablespoons

Fresh orange juice: 2 tablespoons

Cointreau or other orange-flavoured liqueur: 1 tablespoon

Method

In a blender combine all ingredients and mix until smooth. Pour into four martini glasses (4 oz.). Garnish the rim of each glass with a slice of orange.

SCOOBY SNACK

The drink is a tropical delight and the green resembles the van from the cartoon ‘Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!’. Also, it is easy to make for a large gathering.

Ingredients:

Coconut rum: 3/4 oz. (22.5ml)

Creme de Bananes: 3/4 oz. (22.5ml)

Melon liqueur: 3/4oz. (22.5ml)

Pineapple juice: 3/4 oz. (22.5ml)

Whipped cream: 2 oz. (60ml)

Whipped cream: garnish

Method:

In a shaker add ice, coconut rum, creme de banana, melon liqueur, pineapple, and whipped cream. Shake vigorously. Strain the mix and then pour it into a glass with ice. Garnish with whipped cream.

