Gold found smuggled in used appliances in Kochi, one held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs officers have unearthed a racket that imports used household appliances from Gulf countries with gold concealed in them. The items would be addressed to persons in the state.

This came to light when they picked up a 22-year-old youth in connection with seizure of gold worth Rs 1.2 crore from within two appliances that had arrived at the air cargo complex of Kozhikode airport. Selmanul Faris Thalekkara, of Ullanam, Parappanangadi, was nabbed as the consignment was addressed to him.

According to case details, officers at the air cargo complex on January 23 detected gold weighing 2,325.88 grams concealed within two household appliances. “The accused said that he was being made a scapegoat as the appliances containing the alleged gold were imported by another person,” an officer said.

In the bail application filed before the Sessions Court in Kochi, Selmanul submitted that a man named Sri Tibin offered him Rs 2,500 to import of goods from abroad for unknown persons and he had accepted the offer due to urgent need of money.

“Rackets are trapping youngsters even for paltry amounts. We haven’t fully believed his version. A detailed probe is on to track the persons with whom he has been in touch for the last few months,” an officer said. The court granted Selmanul, who had been in judicial custody, conditional bail.

