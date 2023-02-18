Home Cities Kochi

Gold found smuggled in used appliances in Kochi, one held

Customs officers have unearthed a racket that imports used household appliances from Gulf countries with gold concealed in them. The items would be addressed to persons in the state.

Published: 18th February 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs officers have unearthed a racket that imports used household appliances from Gulf countries with gold concealed in them. The items would be addressed to persons in the state.

This came to light when they picked up a 22-year-old youth in connection with seizure of gold worth Rs 1.2 crore from within two appliances that had arrived at the air cargo complex of Kozhikode airport. Selmanul Faris Thalekkara, of Ullanam, Parappanangadi, was nabbed as the consignment was addressed to him. 

According to case details, officers at the air cargo complex on January 23 detected gold weighing 2,325.88 grams concealed within two household appliances. “The accused said that he was being made a scapegoat as the appliances containing the alleged gold were imported by another person,” an officer said. 

In the bail application filed before the Sessions Court in Kochi, Selmanul submitted that a man named Sri Tibin offered him Rs 2,500 to import of goods from abroad for unknown persons and he had accepted the offer due to urgent need of money.

“Rackets are trapping youngsters even for paltry amounts. We haven’t fully believed his version. A detailed probe is on to track the persons with whom he has been in touch for the last few months,” an officer said. The court granted Selmanul, who had been in judicial custody, conditional bail. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp