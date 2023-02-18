Slow claps! Here are some of the incomplete projects in Kochi city

Home Cities Kochi

KOCHI: Kochiites are frustrated with the same old story of projects getting stalled midway. The common man often bears the brunt of inordinate delays in completing basic works.  

For instance, despite the directives from the High Court to repair the damaged and pothole-ridden roads, several stretches across the city are still in a shoddy state. Officials claim shortage of funds, or resort to the interdepartmental blame game. TNIE looks at some random projects that reflect the sloth in the system.

Parayil Road, Puthukkalavattom  
This stretch has been in a dilapidated condition for over four months, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. Residents of the area say the Kerala Water Authority dug the road up to lay pipelines, but left it midway. Officials maintain “work will restart soon”. 

Pic | A Sanesh

Kaloor-Kadavanthara Link Road 
Following accidents caused due to dangling cables in the city, the corporation had assured swift action. However, the enthusiasm seems to have fizzled out. Here on the Kaloor-Kadavanthra Link Road, right in the middle of the city, one can see cables dangling across the median, posing a threat to pedestrians. “Many people have tripped and fallen down,” says a local shopkeeper. 

New corporation building, Marine Drive
This one takes the cake. It’s been nearly two decades since the project was launched. “The current delay is due to some differences in opinion among some council members over some materials used for the construction of the building,” says Mayor M Anilkumar. “Also, about Rs 40 crore more is needed to complete the work. We hope to complete the work by December this year.” 

K K Road, Thrikkakara 
This vital road, which links interior areas of Edapally to the Civil Line Road, was dug up for the Indian Oil-Adani Gas Pvt Ltd city gas project. Work has been halted midway. “To begin the tarring work on the stretch, we need a no-objection certificate from Adani Builders; they have been delaying it,” says Thrikkakara Municipality  chairperson Ajitha Thankapan. 

K P Vallon Road, Kadavanthra  
Parts of the KP Vallon Road – which connects Kadavanthra Junction to Girinagar, Panampilly Nagar, Kundannoor, Kochu Kadavanthra and Thevara – was dug up by the Kerala Water Authority several months ago.  Work was stopped halfway, and the road is now a mess, especially in the stretch leading to the Bhavans Vidya Mandir school. Traffic during rush hour is chaotic, and hazardous.  Panampilly Nagar (Division 56) councillor Anjana Rajesh blames the KWA authorities for hurriedly starting the work without submitting the restoration file. A KWA official, meanwhile, accuses councillors and the corporation of stalling the work.

‘Customs’ Jetty, Fort Kochi  
A key water transport hub in the city, the ‘Customs’ boat jetty lacks a proper shelter, leaving passengers under the scorching sun. Officials had removed roofing, which was in a dilapidated state, some months ago. Quick renovation was promised, but not even a temporary roofing has been provided. “We will soon install a new roof. The whole jetty – including toilets – is being renovated. Work was delayed due to some technical issues. We expect to complete all the work on the boat jetty by April,” says an irrigation department official.

Alappat Crossroad, Ravipuram 
Dug up by the Kerala Water Authority, the road has been causing inconvenience for motorists. “We don’t understand why there is so much delay in completing the work,” says an exasperated shopkeeper in the area. “KWA officials need to carry out some tests. Once that’s completed, the road will be tarred,” says Ravipuram councillor S Sasikala.   

