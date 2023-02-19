GCDA mulls an art centre at Kaloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) will soon invite a global Expression of Interest (EOI) from urban planners and architects for an art centre at the vacant six-acre plot near Manapattiparambu in Kaloor.

The GCDA plans to build an art centre at the vacant plot in the city’s heart. Earlier, there was a proposal to have an art hub on the lines of those existing in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. However, nothing has been finalised yet. At the same time, officials of the GCDA are conducting a study on the vacant plot to build an innovative space.

“GCDA plans to invite a global Expression of Interest among urban planners and architects. We are conducting a study on the feasibility of such projects in the area,” said an official of the GCDA.

“We expect that by next financial year (2023–24), more funds will be allocated for the project,” the official added. According to GCDA officials, the vacant plot has received several proposals.

“We are focused on building a one-of-a-kind art centre here. Several discussions with prominent personalities in the arts and culture sector have been ongoing. However, it is too soon to make a decision,” said a source.

Apart from these, the GCDA also plans to renovate its shopping complex at Marine Drive. “It is the first multi-storeyed complex building in Kerala. However, over the years, it has been in a dilapidated state, and hence, the GCDA plans to renovate it into a world-class shopping centre. For the project, architects have been selected, and the process of issuing the work and signing the agreement is ongoing,” the official added.

KOCHI: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) will soon invite a global Expression of Interest (EOI) from urban planners and architects for an art centre at the vacant six-acre plot near Manapattiparambu in Kaloor. The GCDA plans to build an art centre at the vacant plot in the city’s heart. Earlier, there was a proposal to have an art hub on the lines of those existing in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai. However, nothing has been finalised yet. At the same time, officials of the GCDA are conducting a study on the vacant plot to build an innovative space. “GCDA plans to invite a global Expression of Interest among urban planners and architects. We are conducting a study on the feasibility of such projects in the area,” said an official of the GCDA. “We expect that by next financial year (2023–24), more funds will be allocated for the project,” the official added. According to GCDA officials, the vacant plot has received several proposals. “We are focused on building a one-of-a-kind art centre here. Several discussions with prominent personalities in the arts and culture sector have been ongoing. However, it is too soon to make a decision,” said a source. Apart from these, the GCDA also plans to renovate its shopping complex at Marine Drive. “It is the first multi-storeyed complex building in Kerala. However, over the years, it has been in a dilapidated state, and hence, the GCDA plans to renovate it into a world-class shopping centre. For the project, architects have been selected, and the process of issuing the work and signing the agreement is ongoing,” the official added.