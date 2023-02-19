MVD finds Kochi youth's reckless driving resulted in two deaths, revokes licence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The driving licence of a youth was revoked after he was found guilty of causing separate accidents that resulted in the death of two persons. The reckless driving of K N Vishnu of Kanjiramattom resulted in the death of Kavya, of Udayamperoor, near SN Junction, on November 17, 2022.

On the day, Vishnu’s motorcycle clipped Kavya’s scooter, throwing her off balance. She fell on the road and was hit by a bus trailing the two.

A preliminary investigation by the Motor vehicle Department (MVD) revealed that speeding and negligent driving on Vishnu’s part caused the mishap.

This is not the first instance that Vishnu’s reckless driving has resulted in a death. Earlier, an elderly man died following an accident due to Vishnu’s rash driving in Udayamperoor police limits in 2020. Following the incident, his licence was suspended for a short period.

Joint RTO K R Suresh, Tripunithura issued the order to revoke Vishnu’s licence. “It was found that Vishnu’s reckless driving was responsible for both accidents. Hence, it is a grievous offence,” the officer said.

Teen dies as truck rams bike near Aluva

An eighteen-year-old girl met her untimely demise while returning from Kochi airport after seeing off a friend. She is Ardra, daughter of Shaiju and Reshma of Aluva East.

A truck rammed into a bike on which she was riding a pillion. The incident happened on Saturday. Ardra succumbed to injuries sustained during the collision. The police said the speeding truck heading towards Angamaly from Aluva knocked down the bike near Parambayam around 7.45 am.

The youth, who was riding the bike, escaped with minor injuries on his hip and arm. The Nedumbassery police registered a case against the truck driver under Sections 279, 337, and 304-A of the IPC.

