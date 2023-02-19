Home Cities Kochi

Packaged drinking water unit pulled up for BIS violations

A total of 17,550 drinking water bottles manufactured by the company and ten 20l jars with ISI marks and license numbers of other companies were seized.

Published: 19th February 2023

Packaged drinking water

For representational purpose (Photo | R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Officials from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Thursday conducted a special enforcement drive at a packaged drinking water unit in Kochi. The search was carried out on the premises of Maseera Hygienics, near Palakkattu temple, Keezhillam.

It was observed that the unit was producing packaged drinking water with brand names ‘Beck Dales’ and ‘Fresh-W’ of capacity 1 litre, 500ml and 300ml bearing ISI mark with an expired license number, and 20L jars with ISI mark and license number of other companies.

